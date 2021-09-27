CISI supports World Financial Planning Day at the World Investor Week

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI) is supporting the World Financial Planning Day on 6 October 2021 at the Organization of Securities Commissions' (IOSCO) World Investor Week, during the week 4-10 October.

The event, organised by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB), aims to provide consumers around the world with the life-changing guidance offered by the financial planning profession while increasing awareness of the value of financial planning.

The CISI is promoting how the proper guidance can ignite a sense of confidence in people who are stressed and anxious about managing personal finances by championing the FPSB's World Financial Planning Day.

The theme remains Live your today. Plan your tomorrow, with the FPSB hosting a worldwide live virtual panel event while using the latest FPSB research to advise CFP™ professionals on the skills and abilities required to sustain a thriving practice.

The week will focus on various activities, including investor-focused communications and services, workshops and conferences, and conducting campaigns in their own jurisdictions.

Sally Plant, CISI head of financial planning, said: "We are proud to join the global financial planning community supporting World Financial Planning Day and World Investor Week. It is increasingly important to celebrate with and promote to consumers the life-changing benefits a full financial plan has to both health, wealth and achieving life goals. We join the global FPSB network of organisations in 27 countries and territories, representing over 192,000 CFPTM professionals, to promote these initiatives encouraging consumers to better understand how financial planning can add value to their lives."

World Financial Planning Day will run just before the UK Financial Planning Week, which takes place between 11 - 17 October 2021. During this week, the CISI aims to empower consumers nationwide to feel more financially confident, connecting them with financial planners and Certified Financial.