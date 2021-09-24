II Awards 2021 Finalists - Best ESG/Sustainability fund

The finalists for the Best ESG/Sustainability Fund category at he International Investment Awards 2021 have been selected.

The judges were impressed by the range and variety of funds in this competitive sector and will select a winner and a highly-commended from the following shortlist:

Investiper Etico Bilanciato; RAM Stable Climate Global Equities Fund; Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund, SDG Evolution Flexibe, Alquity Asia Fund, Nordea 1 - North American Stars Equity Fund, Mediolanum International Funds Limited (MIFL), MAPFRE AM Inclusion Responsable Fund, Etica Azionario, CB Save Earth Fund, FIIG Emerging Markets Responsible Equity Ex-Fossil Fuels strategy, IFP Global Environment Fund and IFP Global Age Fund.

The first batch of finalists for the International Investment Awards 2021 were announced here last week, following a record breaking number of entries to this year's awards.

The official II Awards 2021 ceremony will be virtual again this year and is set for broadcast on Thursday October 7, 2021, 3pm (UK time).

There are also some awards that are decided by both judges and audience votes. These awards are listed here first with the opportunity to view the shortlisted finalists and vote via the category links highlighted below.

Click here to vote for: Best Emerging Talent

Click here to vote for: Personality of the Year

Click here to vote for: Excellence In Client Service (Industry)

Click here to vote for: Excellence In Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard Worldwide

The European Fund Selector of the Year finalists will be announced separately on Monday September 27. The first phase of finalists have already been released here.

Finalists in all categories will be notified in advance and listed at the October 7 II Awards event.