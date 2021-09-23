BNP Paribas AM taps Columbia Threadneedle for head of multi-asset

Georgie Lee
clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Maya Bhandari has been appointed global head of multi-asset for BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM), with effect from 1 November, and will be responsible for developing the firm’s multi-asset business.

Bhandari, who will report to Denis Panel, CIO of multi-asset, quantitative & solutions for the firm, joins from Columbia Threadneedle Investments (CTI) where she worked as executive director of its multi-asset portfolio business.

During her time at CTI, Bhandari co-managed a range of global diversified growth strategies, as well as multi-asset income and institutional mandates.

"Maya is a well-recognised multi-asset portfolio manager and brings a wealth of expertise in cross asset investing, with a clear and consistent approach that has delivered strong returns to investors across a range of strategies and periods," said Panel.

"She has a positive approach to thought leadership, team management and diversity & inclusion, which is an important cultural fit, as well as to ESG, which will enable its further integration within our portfolios."

Bhandari will focus on strengthening the firm's multi-asset investment process and delivering consistent, strong returns for clients.

She will also contribute to BNPP AM research, a core part of its investment approach, as well as to integration of ESG within its multi-asset offering.

Before joining CTI, Bhandari was director for global macro & asset allocation at Citigroup.

