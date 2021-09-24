II Leadership Summit 2021 'Meet the Panel' - Ariel Amigo, Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer, Investors Trust

In the fourth of our series of special II Leadership Summit 2021 - 'Meet the Panel' interviews Ariel Amigo , Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer, Investors Trust, takes the hotseat.

Ariel joins five of the industry's biggest names (see below) at our inaugural II Leadership Summit 2021, which is set to be broadcast on Monday 11 October, 2021 at 1pm (UK time), to discuss 'leadership in international financial services', 'how to lead through a pandemic' and the future of the international advice industry.

In this interview below, Ariel speaks to II's Gary Robinson about his leadership style and his day-to-day role working across different time zones.

GR: Can you describe your leadership style? What works for you? And how would members of your team describe your style?

AA: I believe that you must lead by example and, at the same time, create an environment where elite talent thrives. To do this, you need to establish a community, where all members buy into, that is dominated by joy. Personally, I abide to the Socratic approach, so I established a process where all members of the team feel free to positively criticize across the board.

My team members would describe me as a fair leader, who does not micromanage and creates an enjoyable working place.



GR: How important is leadership to a successful International financial services firm and how does it manifest itself across all levels of your company?

AA: Leadership is key to any company in any field. As I said before, I believe that leading by example is the most powerful tool you have. If your team sees you focus on the task at hand, you create waves of positive externalities. At Investors Trust we run a very compact and efficient organization, where our leaders interact daily with the full team. Those positive externalities are in full display then.

GR: How important has strong leadership been during the pandemic and how did your role change as a result of covid?

AA: Huge. Back in March 2020, when there were so many unknows, leadership was fundamental to transmit the right message. During all this time, we dealt with different kind of fears; since I am always in touch with my team members, concerned about their well-being, I don't think my role changed that much. I definitely allocated more time to listen to those fears and concerns. Ultimately, we implemented a very flexible approach to the Covid crisis that allowed us to address those fears very well.

GR: Tell us about your day-to-day role as a leader within your organization. What does your role entail?

AA: A lot of HR! I am convinced that you must dedicate a large portion of your day to help your team accomplished the company's goals. That means listening, sharing experiences and in the end, put your resources in places where they can succeed. Coaching is fundamental.

The rest of the day is a mix of Committees, Board meetings and strategic sessions. And reading International Investment, of course.

GR: What challenges are there in dealing with different people across different time zones managing an international business?

AA: The biggest challenge is the cultural differences. You must work hard to build a corporate culture that amalgamate all those different cultures. Then, one of my biggest concerns is to keep everyone on the same page, up to date with changes, etc., at the same time, so no one feels left behind.

Leadership Panel

Ariel is part of an exciting and exclusive specially-selected Q&A panel discussion which will recorded in our new Incisive Studios in Covent Garden, London with some participants in the studio and others appearing on the studio's high-tech video walls.

Panellists include industry big hitters: Sean Christian - MD of Wealth Management Division- Canada Life; David Kneeshaw - CEO, IFGL Group (inc RL360) ; Graham Sheward - CEO, Hansard; Ariel Amigo - Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer, Investors Trust (above).

And from the international advisory world: Nigel Green - founder and CEO of DeVere Group and Robert Parker - CEO Holborn Assets.

The II Leadership Summit 202 will be premiered on www.internationalinvestment.net and will be followed by an ezine edition of the event, including an edited highlights of the panel session, a leadership feature and further individual interviews with each of our leaders.