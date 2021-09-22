Vote now for II Awards 2021 Best Emerging Talent, Personality of the Year, Excellence in Client Service

The first batch of finalists for the International Investment Awards 2021 have been announced, following a record breaking number of entries to this year's awards.

There are also some awards that are decided by both judges and audience votes. These awards are listed here with the opportunity to view the shortlisted finalists and vote via the category links highlighted below.

Click here to vote for: Best Emerging Talent

Click here to vote for: Personality of the Year

Click here to vote for: Excellence In Client Service (Industry)

Click here to vote for: Excellence In Client Service (Advisers) sponsored by Hansard Worldwide

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their finalists and now it is the turn of our readers to vote for their favourites as the countdown to the 22nd Annual International Investment Awards begins.

"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these four categories in previous years and expect this year to be no different."