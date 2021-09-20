Dubai financial adviser targets 10 graduates for new academy

Hoxton Capital Management is targeting young financial advisers with the launch of its two-year training programme for 10 graduates "with a passion for financial planning".

The Dubai-based 2022 Graduate Programme Academy is open to recent UK graduates who hold a bachelor's degree, and demonstrate leadership, creativity, initiative, adaptability, and diversity awareness.

Hoxton Capital Management describes itself as a "holistic independent financial advisory firm with a team of qualified advisers support clients to prepare for their future with short-, medium- and long-term financial objectives".

We are excited to welcome the next generation of financial planners into our network of talented financial advisors in the offshore sector”

Throughout the two years, graduates will gain two level 4 industry recognized accreditations in financial planning, as well as having access to a broad suite of learning resources to develop their consulting and technical skills.

Sophia Bhatti, partner and programme director, said: "We are very excited to be starting the Hoxton Capital Management graduate programme. This solidifies our commitment to the industry and the younger generation to train, qualify and nurture the next generation of world class financial advisors. This is something I am personally passionate about and am looking forward to opening the academy in January".

Chris Ball, managing partner, added: "At Hoxton Capital, we are committed to nurturing a culture of knowledge, transparency, and integrity. We are excited to welcome the next generation of financial planners into our network of talented financial advisors in the offshore sector"

Hoxton Capital said the programme is part of its commitment to supporting emerging talent in the financial space.

Graduates will be supported by a dedicated Hoxton Academy team, as well as having the opportunity to work closely with Hoxton's senior advisers, it added.

The application process is already live, and the course will start on the 16 January 2022.



