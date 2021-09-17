International Investment Awards 2021 - Finalists revealed

The first batch of finalists for the International Investment Awards 2021 have been announced, following a record breaking number of entries to this year's awards.

Listed below are the names of the finalists selected by our judging panel ahead of this year's awards - the 22nd annual event - which is seen as the flagship awards event in international financial services. The official II Awards 2021 ceremony will be virtual again this year and is set for broadcast on Thursday October 7, 2021, 3pm (UK time).

There are also some awards that are decided by both judges and audience votes. These awards are listed here first with the opportunity to view the shortlisted finalists and vote via the category links highlighted below.

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their finalists and now it is the turn of our readers to vote for their favourites as the countdown to the 22nd Annual International Investment Awards begins.

"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these four categories in previous years and expect this year to be no different."

The finalists in the following categories are:

Best International Pension Plan - Fairway - Jersey Personal Pension Scheme, Northland Group - International Retirement Fund, Novia Global - International SIPP, Zurich International Life - International Pension Plan

Best International Financial Centre - Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey

Best International Platform - Ardan International, Elysys Financial Systems, Novia Global, Quilter International - Wealth Interactive

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager -LGT Vestra, Rathbones, Tilney, VFS International

Best International Fund Group - Fisher Investments, Momentum Global Investment Management, Qualitas Equity Funds, Wisdom Tree

Best International Life Group (UK) - Canada Life International, Quilter International

Best International Life Group (Non-UK) - IFGL, Quilter International, Zurich International

Best International Savings Plan - Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International, Regular Savings Plan - RL360, S&P 500 Index - Investors Trust, VFS Regular Savings Plan - VFS International, Zurich International Life - International Pension Plan

Best Protection Plan - CanProtect Whole of Life - Canada Life International, Futura - Zurich International Life, International Protector Middle East+ - Friends Provident International

NEW: Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion - AG2R LA MONDIALE, Canada Life, deVere Group (Beverley Yeomans), Fairway Group, Holborn Assets (Michele Carby)

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by Region and Overall) - Abacus Financial Consultants, Atlas Wealth Management, Carrick Wealth, deVere Group, Finsbury Associates, Holborn Assets, International Money Matters, Partners Wealth Management, VFS International

Excellence in Fintech/Best Fintech Innovation - Sponsored by Isle of Man Insurtech - C3, deVere Group, Hansard Worldwide, Investors Trust, MDOTM, Mosaic Smart Data, Qomply, Sharing Alpha, Ta3meed platform, VFS International, Zurich International

Excellence in Sustainability - deVere Group, Etica Funds, LGT Vestra, Nordea Asset Management, Partners Wealth, RL360

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning - Canada Life International's range of trust and estate planning products, Quilter International, RL360 Trust and Estate Planning

The finalists for all awards will be notified in writing early next week.

Finalists for the Best ESG/Sustainability Fund and European Fund Selector of the Year will be announced on Monday.

The remaining categories including; Best Life Group (UK), Best International Portfolio Bond, Best International Trust Product, Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion (Advisers) and International Campaign of the Year will be announced in the awards ceremony itself.

We will announce all of our category winners and highly commended at our virtual awards ceremony on www.internationalinvestment.net, on Thursday October 7th at 3pm (UK time)