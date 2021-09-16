People Moves: Brown Advisory, Quilter, Praxis IFM, HSBC, JTC, PGIM, Phoenix, Julius Baer

Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory, an independent and privately held global investment management firm that oversees more than $135bn in client assets, has appointed Anna Rudgard as a fixed income ESG analyst to expand its new Global Sustainable Fixed Income team, ahead of launching its first strategy later this year.

Rudgard joins from Aon, where she was a Senior Consultant in its manager research team and lead researcher for fixed income ESG strategies.

In her role as Fixed Income ESG Analyst based in Brown Advisory's London office, she will work closely with the firm's existing team of fixed income and equity ESG analysts. She will help to expand the firm's sustainable investment philosophy on a global level, integrating ESG research and careful examination of the intended use of bonds' proceeds with fundamental fixed income research.

The new team complements the firm's long-standing U.S. fixed income capabilities and will leverage Brown Advisory's 10+ years' expertise and broad capabilities in sustainable investing, working closely with the firm's existing U.S.-focused sustainable fixed income team.

The Global Sustainable Fixed Income team will launch its first strategy later this year, making Brown Advisory's ESG fixed income expertise available to investors outside of the US for the first time. It will be managed by Ryan Myerberg in London, and Chris Diaz and Colby Stilson in the US.

The trio joined Brown Advisory earlier this year, reuniting as a team after having previously worked together to successfully build Janus Capital's global fixed income business. The strategy will take a global, sustainable and dynamic approach to fixed income investing.

Logie Fitzwilliams, Head of International Business and Global Head of Sales at Brown Advisory, said: "Anna brings a wealth of experience in fixed income ESG research and will add further depth to Brown Advisory's existing ESG expertise, as we continue to develop our new global sustainable fixed income proposition and build on the success of our existing offering in the US."

Quilter

Quilter has appointed David Tiller as commercial and propositions director, as it continues the development and growth of its adviser platform.

Reporting to Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter's platform and Quilter Investors, he will oversee Quilter's portfolio management technology, client-driven investment solutions, adviser tooling and market leading platform to create a more valuable and seamless client experience.

Tiller is a veteran of the platform industry having most recently held the role of global head of client technology solutions at Standard Life Aberdeen, where he was responsible for the Standard Life Wrap and Elevate platforms. He is also a non-executive director at Origo Services.

Steven Levin, chief executive of Quilter's platform and Quilter Investors, said: "We are delighted to bring in someone of David's calibre to the leadership team here at Quilter. He has a distinguished track record of driving growth and has well-established connections within the UK advisory, investment and platform markets.

PraxisIFM

PraxisIFM has appointed former TalkTalk chief financial officer Iain Torrens, as chairman and a non-executive director.

Torrens will be based in the UK where he will retain his role as chief executive of Faro Capital, an investment firm focused on the ownership and transformation of UK real estate and corporate assets.

He also spent eight years at global inter-broker dealer ICAP, holding a number of key senior roles. He was a member of ICAP's Board as well as its Audit and Risk committees and chaired the Group Operating Committee and Group Risk and Capital Committee.

Guernsey-headquartered PraxisIFM chief executive Robert Fearis said: "Iain is a fantastic addition to our Board and will make an excellent Chairman. His experience across different sectors, roles and company sizes will be hugely beneficial in steering the Group through this exciting strategic change.

Torrens takes over the role from Andrew Haining, who previously held the position for four years.

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Caroline Keany as a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Debt (EMD) investment team. Based in London, she reports to Bryan Carter, Head of Global Emerging Market Debt.

In her new role, Caroline will join Julio Obeso as co-manager of all the firm's EM corporate debt strategies, following the successful growth of its EM corporate and green bond assets.

With over 20 years' experience, Caroline joins from EMSO Asset Management, where she held several roles. Most recently, she was Senior Portfolio Manager and Partner responsible for directing a team of analysts and leading EM corporate debt investments for the firm's total return hedge funds. Caroline's previous investment roles were as a Portfolio Manager at Dillon Read Capital Management (now UBS Securities) and as a credit analyst at Moore Capital.

Bryan Carter said: "Caroline has an exceptional background in managing EM corporate debt investments, both investment grade and high yield - particularly in alpha-generating hedge fund strategies. Her knowledge and experience will be essential in enabling our clients to explore the many opportunities that investing in EMD brings."

JTC Private Office

JTC Private Office has appointed private client and family office specialist Nic Arnold as its UK Head as the business continues to grow and enhance its proposition for globally mobile families.

In her role, Nic will assume responsibility for the strategic development and performance of JTC Private Office's holistic family office services proposition in the UK.

A chartered tax adviser with an in-depth understanding of the complex demands of global taxation, Nic was a tax director in PwC's Private Client team and head of PwC's Luxury Asset Advisory practice before joining JTC.

JTC Private Office was launched three years ago, leveraging JTC's long-established private client offering to create an exclusive, bespoke service to meet the financial and non-financial needs of a new generation of globally dynamic ultra-high net worth families.

Iain Johns, Group Head of Private Client Services at JTC, said: "Her impressive knowledge of the UK and wider private client landscape, her experience in luxury assets and her ability to bring superior standards of governance to client structures have earned her a reputation as a leader in the private client world."

PGIM Investments

PGIM Investments has hired Guillaume Lendormy as head of global financial institutions (GFI) strategy.

In this newly created role, Lendormy is responsible for building and growing strategic distribution partnerships across the GFI channel in the US, EMEA and Asia.

Lendormy is based in PGIM's Amsterdam office and reports to Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM investments international.

LaPointe said: "As global financial institutions increasingly want to do more business with fewer asset management partners, they are looking to those that offer breadth and depth of investment solutions with local client expertise in their core markets. This new role is key to ensuring we remain well-positioned to serve this important client segment."

Lendormy joins from Robeco where he served as executive director for the wholesale distribution & global financial institutions division, leading the GFI coordination. During his 13-year tenure, Lendormy held several roles including EMEA key account manager for GFIs, head of UK wholesale distribution, and fixed income client portfolio manager.

Prior to his time at Robeco, Lendormy held roles at BNP Paribas AM/Fortis including as a fixed income product specialist. He is a CAIA charterholder and holds the CFA certificate in ESG investing.

PGIM Investments has made two further senior hires, strengthening its local, on-the-ground presence and dedication to the European market.

The firm has appointed Richard Ninon as vice president, UCITS product development, reporting to Elizabeth Samson, head of UCITS/QIF product development and governance. Based in the London office, Ninon is responsible for the development of new productive initiatives and tailoring products to meet local market needs, as well as day-to-day product maintenance of UCITS and QIF funds.

The firm has also appointed Chris Needham as head of product marketing, reporting to Richard Woodworth, vice president, global product management. Needham, based in the London office, is responsible for the strategy and implementation of marketing programs for the PGIM funds internationally.

Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group has named Valeria Piani as Head of Stewardship, a newly formed position, as the company further enhances its responsible investment and stewardship expertise.

Piani will lead the company's engagement and voting strategy, responsible for overseeing the evaluation of the stewardship capabilities of Phoenix's Asset Management partners and managing Phoenix's growing in house Stewardship team.

She has over 14 years' experience in the industry, most recently at UBS Asset Management in 2017 as strategic engagement lead of its Sustainable and Impact Investing Team.

Prior to this, she was associate director at the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), where she worked for nine years co-ordinating investor collaborative engagement activities with investee companies on a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Julius Baer

Julius Baer has added three people to its Moscow team.

Vladislav Metnevm, previously from Ingosstrakh-Investments Asset Management, was hired as an investment advisor while Daria Matusevich, formerly at Credit Suisse in Moscow, and Ekaterina Ardasova, formerly at Sber Private Banking and VTB24 (Russia), joined as relationship managers.