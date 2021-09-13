Morningstar IM appoints Mike Coop as CIO for EMEA

13 September 2021
Morningstar Investment Management Europe has promoted Mike Coop to chief investment officer for EMEA, succeeding Dan Kemp who was recently appointed global CIO of Morningstar IM.

Coop (pictured), who joined the firm in 2017 as head of multi-asset portfolio management, will remain responsible for the Morningstar Managed Portfolio range as part of his new role.

He has more than 35 years' experience in the industry, having previously held roles at Prudential Portfolio Management Group, AXA Investment Managers and BT Investment Management.

Global CIO Kemp said: "Mike has deep experience in multi-asset investing, represents the embodiment of our investment principles, and has an obvious passion for delivering great returns to end investors. 

"Since joining the team, he has worked tirelessly with the leaders of our investment team across the world to ensure that our process remains at the leading edge of developments in multi-asset portfolio management.

"With Mike's leadership, we will continue to build a robust team and provide unrivalled support to the advisers with whom we work."

