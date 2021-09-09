NEW: International Investment Awards 2021 - readers voting begins

Voting has begun for the readers of International Investment to select their favourites in this year's 22nd Annual International Investment Awards 2021.

Click on the links below to cast your votes for the shortlisted entries in the four categories below.

A further list of finalists will be published here on Monday September 13.

The judges have chosen their finalists and now it is the turn of our readers to vote in the 22nd Annual International Investment Awards

Gary Robinson, pictured left, Commercial Director, International Investment, said: "The judges have chosen their finalists and now it is the turn of our readers to vote for their favourites as the countdown to the 22nd Annual International Investment Awards begins.

"We are proud that these awards are the longest-running in our industry - by some way - and are seen as the Oscars of the international financial services industry.

"We have had thousands of readers take part in helping us judge these four categories in previous years and expect this year to be no different."

We will announce all of our category winners and highly commended at our virtual awards ceremony on www.internationalinvestment.net to be broadcast here on Thursday October 7th at 3pm (UK time)