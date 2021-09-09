People moves: Brooks Macdonald, Mercer private clients; Mayfair Capital, Coinsilium, HSBC private banking

Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald has promoted Lindsay Bateman to head of business development.

Bateman, who is based in Jersey and joined the firm in 2014, has previously overseen the business development strategy in Africa, with a particular focus on southern and eastern Africa.

In his new role, he will assume added responsibility for growing new and existing business across the firm's primary target markets including Europe and the Middle East as well as Africa.

Richard Hughes, CEO of Brooks Macdonald International, said: ‘We are continuing to reinvigorate our business in the Channel Islands and have an ambitious growth plan in place, aligned with our wider Group objectives. This senior appointment reflects that ambition.

"Lindsay's breadth of experience makes him the ideal choice to lead our business development efforts, He has an insightful understanding across our key international markets including Africa, which remains a focus for us, as well as Europe and the Middle East and his appointment adds further depth to our senior team in the Channel Islands. We remain well positioned to seize significant opportunities for growth both locally and internationally.'

Private Client Services by Mercer

Private Client Services by Mercer has hired Davin Wong from VP Bank to strengthen its leadership team for its next phase of growth as CEO Singapore.

Private Client Services by Mercer (formerly known as Jardine Lloyd Thompson PCS) is part of the global business network of Mercer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC). Private Client Services by Mercer is committed to operational and service excellence in insurance broking, and delivering bespoke wealth planning solutions to HNW individuals for lasting legacy planning.

Mayfair Capital

Mayfair Capital Investment Management, the specialist UK real estate investment manager wholly owned by Swiss Life Asset Managers, has hired Christi Vosloo as head of ESG, UK.

Vosloo, who joined the business in mid-August, will play a key role in ensuring implementation of the ESG strategy at Mayfair Capital, whilst working closely with the ESG team at Swiss Life and further embedding sustainability considerations across the business through its transactions, developments, refurbishments, and operations.

Prior to joining Mayfair Capital, Vosloo was an associate director at Jones Lang LaSalle in London where she advised clients on the development and implementation of ESG strategies.

Giles King, chief executive of Mayfair Capital, said: "Christi brings a wealth of ESG experience and skills and joins us in a crucial role for our business, which will be advantageous for our clients as we confront the increasing reality of climate change and its impact on the built environment."

Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group has appointed blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Wayne Almeida as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

After working in the trust and corporate services sector in Gibraltar, Almeida joined the Fiduciary Group in 2014 and after being made a director in 2017 he formed and led the group's blockchain and cryptocurrency department.

Coinsilium chief executive Eddy Travia said: "Wayne is a well-known financial services professional in Gibraltar with considerable experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. We are looking forward to Wayne's contribution to the board at this exciting time for the company, as we pursue our strategy in the NFT and the open finance sectors, notably through our Gibraltar-based subsidiaries and partners."

HSBC

HSBC has appointed Kevin Herbert as its new Head of Private Banking in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Taking over from Ed Bloor, Guernsey-based Herbert was most recently co-head of private banking in North Asia.

He also previously held positions across the Bank's Commercial, Wealth and Personal Banking, and Expat businesses.

Cameron Senior, interim head of wealth and personal banking, said: "Kevin's experience internationally combined with his understanding of the local market make him ideally placed to further leverage the opportunities available to our private banking business."