Suntera Global makes second Luxembourg fund services acquisition this year

Suntera Global has agreed to acquire fund and corporate services firm NeoTrust Fiduciary Luxembourg hot on the heals after buying Reference Financial Services SA (Luxembourg) in August this year.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, and founded in 2017 by Martin Hubert and Julien Guillaume, NeoTrust is a provider of bespoke fund and corporate services to private equity and real estate firms, institutional clients, large and medium-sized companies and high-net-worth individuals globally.

Suntera Global said the team of 14 staff in Luxembourg will add complementary expertise to Suntera Global's existing office in Luxembourg and the firm's wider network of offices in Jersey, Cayman, the Bahamas, the Isle of Man, Malta, Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Martin Hubert and Julien Guillaume of NeoTrust, said: "We have built a solid platform in Luxembourg and have grown our European and international client base significantly since our launch in 2017. Becoming part of the Suntera Group now represents an exciting next step in our journey, opening up new opportunities to our clients through Suntera Global's multi-jurisdictional network. As an ambitious, driven team, we share similar values to Suntera Global, with a focus on consistently delivering service excellence, making this a great fit for both parties."

David Hudson (pictured), Group CEO of Suntera Global, said: "Our second acquisition in recent months is a signal of our intent to significantly grow our European fund and corporate services proposition. As well as broadening our client base and bolstering our platform in the EU, a market where we see real opportunity for growth, this move adds considerable depth to our existing global network and capabilities.

With a similar working ethos to our own, based on building lasting relationships and providing a personal, flexible and tailored service, I am really pleased to be able to welcome the highly experienced NeoTrust team to Suntera Global."