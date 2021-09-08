Former HSBC Middle East CEO to take senior role at First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has hired former HSBC regional CEO Martin Tricaud as head of investment banking, according to sources cited by Reuters.

FAB and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

Tricaud, who spent over 13 years at HSBC, left the global bank in April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

FAB has seen senior management level changes since the start of the year, the latest on Wednesday when its head of corporate finance Andy Cairns left, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier this year Hana al-Rostamani became the bank's first female chief executive, replacing banking veteran Andre Sayegh who retired.

International Investment reported in April 2019 that HSBC had appointed Martin Tricaud as its new regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, with effect from 1 June 2019.

Tricaud was also deputy chairman of HSBC Bank Middle East, taking over at that time from Georges Elhedery, who had been appointed to lead HSBC's Global Markets division.

Tricaud moved to Dubai from Sydney where he had been serving as CEO of HSBC Australia since March 2017.

He also previously served as the president and CEO of HSBC Korea and as global head of Multinationals, Global Banking and Markets, based in London.

Tricaud had also worked in the Middle East, serving as regional head of Corporate and Institutional Banking from 2004 and 2008, senior general manager

HSBC Egypt from 2001 to 2004, and CEO of Crédit International d'Egypte (a subsidiary of Crédit Commercial de France) from 2000 to 2001.