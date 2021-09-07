Analyst appointed to Marlborough European Multi-Cap following deputy manager departure

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 September 2021 • 1 min read
Tom Livesey has been appointed as an equity analyst on the Marlborough European Multi-Cap fund, following the departure of deputy manager Will Searle.

Livesey (pictured) joins the fund from Palm Harbour Capital, bringing with him nearly a decade's experience as UK and European analyst.

He will support David Walton, manager of the £434m Europe ex-UK fund, who has been lead manager since 2013.

Deputy manager Searle has left the fund after six years with the team, initially joining as an analyst. He has taken on the role of fund manager with Dowgate Wealth.

Walton said: "Tom is a high-calibre appointment with a lot of experience. The fund has the backing of a wider 16-strong Marlborough European and UK equity team, and I am sure he will fit well.

"We thank Will for his positive contribution and wish him well in his next opportunity."

