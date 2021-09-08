II Leadership Summit 2021 'Meet the Panel' - Nigel Green, CEO, deVere Group

In the first in our series of special II Leadership Summit 2021 - 'Meet the Panel' interviews is Nigel Green, CEO and founder, deVere Group takes the hotseat.

I think good leadership is absolutely essential. Why? Because enhances engagement, improves morale, inspires confidence, builds rapport and connectedness, encourages innovation, keeps everyone focuses on the job – and by doing all this we are the best position to serve our clients," Nigel Green, CEO, deVere Group

GR: Can you describe your leadership style? What works for you? And how would member's of your team describe your style?

NG: I'm known for having a very ‘hands on' as a CEO - I don't mean by micromanaging, but by always being accessible, as much as possible and to everyone within the group of companies.

The result is not a conglomerate driven by memos, but a robust, connected organisation in which all individuals benefit, develop and receive support from regular personal contact from the top.

GR: How important is leadership to a successful International financial services firm and how does it manifest itself across all levels of your company?

GR: How important has strong leadership been during the pandemic and how did your role change as a result of of covid?

NG: Strong leadership has been critical. We had to move quickly and decisively to adapt our operational models in order to not let this global public health situation affect how we were able to meet clients needs and expectations.

We did this successfully by evolving to a more flexible working model and with judicious use of cutting-edge technologies.

GR: Tell us about your day to day role as a leader within your organisation. What does your role entail? What challenges are there in dealing with different people across different time zones managing an international business?

NG: I speak with our key people and managers around the world - wherever they may be from New Zealand to Lat Am every day. I like to speak with them early on in their day so I can have the most positive impact for them

As we a truly global group of companies, this means very early starts and long days. But speaking with our people is the part of the job I love the most. There's always lots' going on, exciting new developments to push ahead with and lots of buzz and energy, which is an inherent part of the deVere culture. I used to be flying around to each jurisdiction, pretty much non-stop. This, clearly, has changed since the start of the pandemic.

Now I spent most of my days in our multimedia studios talking into a screen. I will, of course, still be going to meet our people around the world, but much of the day-to-day meetings and chats can be done via Zoom.

If anything, working this way, I am speaking to more people, more often and doing more than ever before.

