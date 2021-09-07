Industry heavyweights to feature in II Leadership Summit 2021

The inaugural II Leadership Summit 2021 is set to take place on Monday October 11, 2021 at 1pm (UK time).

This unique event includes a leaders debate on 'leadership in international financial services', 'how to lead through a pandemic' and the future of the international advice industry.

It will also include a general discussion on items such as regulation, fintech, sustainability and other important topics of the day.

Panel

This exciting and exclusive specially-selected Q&A panel will recorded in our new Incisive Studios in Covent Garden, London with some participants in the studio and

others appearing on the studio's high-tech video walls.

Panellists include: Sean Christian - MD of Wealth Management Division- Canada Life; David Kneeshaw (pictured above left) - CEO, IFGL Group (inc RL360); Graham Sheward - CEO, Hansard; Ariel Amigo - Chief Marketing & Distribution Officer, Investors Trust. And from the international advisory world: Nigel Green - Founder and CEO of DeVere Group and Robert Parker - CEO Holborn Assets.

The II Leadership Summit 202 will be premiered on www.internationalinvestment.net and will be followed by an ezine edition of the event, including an edited highlights of the panel session, a leadership feature and individual interviews with each of our leaders.

Special preview interviews with each of the panelists discussing their personal leadership style will be rolled out in advance of the event starting tomorrow with deVere Group CEO Nigel Green.