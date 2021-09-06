Fairway Group makes raft of promotions across trust, funds and pension teams

Jersey-headquartered Fairway Group has promoted seven team members as the company shows strong results for the full financial year against a challenging Covid-19 backdrop.

In the Trust business Chris Mourant becomes associate director and Daniel Harrison is promoted to senior trust officer.

On the Funds side, Vanessa Ferreira has been promoted to assistant manager and Danielle Bowden to senior fund administrator.

The Pensions business sees two promotions for Mark Wernham to assistant manager and Katie Davey-Williams to senior pensions administrator.

Finally, Ana Freitas located in Fairway's Madeira office is promoted to senior secretarial support officer for the Company Secretarial team.

Interim CEO, Mark Hucker said: "The past 18 months have been difficult for everyone but our team at Fairway Group has persevered and remained focussed on delivering the client service excellence which we are so proud of.

Our colleagues have shown an immense capacity to adapt and create new solutions to the challenges which have presented themselves. These promotions reflect the skills, knowledge and training they have built during their time with the business."

Fairway Group, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, now employs nearly 100 people at its Jersey headquarters.