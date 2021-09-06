Didier Saint-Georges to depart Carmignac after 14 years

Carmignac has announced that Didier Saint-Georges, a "pillar" of the organisation, is due to retire on 1 October.

Saint-Georges, who is managing director and member of the strategic investment committee at Carmignac, has spent 14 years at the French asset management firm, having joined in 2007.

Edouard Carmignac, chairman and chief investment officer of Carmignac, which he founded in 1989, said: "After 14 years with us, Didier Saint-Georges has announced internally that he intends to retire on the 1 October 2021.

Didier has been a pillar of our organisation, ensuring a permanent presence with our clients and tirelessly sharing insights on our management choices and our markets views."

"It has been a great pleasure for me to work with Didier and I would like to thank him warmly on behalf of the Carmignac teams for his contribution."

He added: "I would also like to thank him for having built up a talented team around him over the last few years, made of experienced and recognised professionals, Kevin Thozet and Gergely Majoros, who are already well-known by our clients."

Prior to joining Carmignac, Saint-Georges spent ten years with JP Morgan in London, Paris and New York, where he set up and ran the international equity department.

In 1997, he became managing director at Merrill Lynch, in charge of the global equities and derivatives activities in Paris.