IQ-EQ hires ex-EFG director for group's first head of UK private wealth

IQ-EQ has named Alex Dean as the Group's first head of private wealth UK to focus on HNW and UHNW private clients and their advisers.

Previously Dean was director at a EFG Private Bank in London having joined from Rathbones, and before that with RBC, as part of a 23 year career within wealth management, banking and business development in both UK and international markets.

As IQ-EQ Head of Private Wealth, UK, he will lead the overall commercial development and execution of the segment with a particular focus on London. Together with members of IQ-EQ's Private Wealth senior leadership team, Alex will focus on the strategic growth of the Group's client base, specifically UK (U)HNWs and their family offices.

Dean said: "IQ-EQ's people-focused values which foster collaboration and innovation across all aspects of the business attracted me to the role. I look forward to putting my international and regional experience to work, and, together with the rest of my team I'm relishing the opportunity to drive our global and UK Private Wealth services forward."

Steve Sokić, group head of private wealth said: "I'm delighted to welcome Alex to the IQ-EQ team and look forward to seeing our UK Private Wealth segment grow and develop under his confident direction. With Alex's extensive experience within wealth management and client relations, I'm confident in his abilities to deliver the highest calibre of client services in line with our IQ-EQ standard."