People Moves: AIA, Multrees Investor Services, Saffery Champness, Carmignac, Pictet Wealth Management, Zurich

AIA Singapore

AIA Singapore has appointed Damien Tan as its new chief executive of AIA Financial Advisers (AIA FA) with effect from 1 September 2021.

An experienced industry professional, Damien has over 23 years of experience in all areas of distribution and strategy and will be responsible for managing the continued development and growth of AIA FA. Damien succeeds Delon Choo, who is set to lead as Chief Agency Officer of AIA Singapore.



Damien's appointment will see AIA FA continue to leverage technology and digitalisation to further transform the AIA FA business, driving innovation to create more valuable experiences for customers and providing them with greater accessibility to quality and professional financial advice.



Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, "With his extensive experience across all areas of distribution, Damien has shown remarkable leadership in delivering results for both our customers and our business. I am confident that Damien will be a driving force in continually developing AIA FA to a whole new level and look forward to be working alongside him as he assumes this role."



Damien first joined AIA Singapore in 1996 where he spent more than a decade and took on the function as Head of Agency Management Support of AIA Singapore in 2010. Since then, he has held several senior leadership positions across the distribution function, responsible for business development, operations, strategy and impact. Most recently, Damien was Head of Tied Distribution Strategy for AIA Singapore.

Multrees Investor Services



Multrees Investor Services a market leader in investment administration, technology and custody, is today delighted to announce the appointment of Bill Vasilieff to the board of directors as a non-executive director.



Vasilieff joins Multrees from UK platform Novia Financial where, as founder and CEO he successfully led the platform to profitability and sale to a Private Equity investor. Bill also led the Novia team in building a retail and institutional platform for Aegon as well as launching a successful multicurrency offshore platform Novia Global, where he remains as Chairman. Prior to Novia, he was one of the founders of the Old Mutual platform Selestia.

Saffery Champness

Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries has appointed former Credit Suisse executives Stefan Aegerter and Tim Parkinson as client directors in its Zurich Office.

Aegerter was formerly at Credit Suisse Trust where he was head of trust and estate advisory for the international wealth management and Swiss universal bank arms.

Parkinson is an expert in wealth structuring, in particular advising on the structuring of financial and non-financial assets. He has also supported family offices and international ultra-high net worth clients. Although his client base has been mainly international, he has a particular focus on helping clients based or with assets in Russia and the broader CIS region.

Parkinson was previously head of trust and estate advisory at Credit Suisse Trust AG, based in Zurich, also serving as interim head of trust and estate advisory in Credit Suisse's Hong Kong office.

Carmignac

Carmignac has named Abdelak Adjriou as manager of the Carmignac Portfolio Global Bond Fund. This global fixed income fund invests in interest rates, credit and currency strategies across the globe and implements a conviction-driven approach in all market conditions.

Adjriou joined Carmignac in Paris yesterday.

Prior to this, Adjriou worked at American Century Investment, where he launched an emerging markets total return strategy.

Pictet Wealth Management

Former Goldman Sachs managing director Robert Suss is to become chief executive of Pictet Wealth Management UK, starting on 6 September 2021.

He will succeed Heinrich Adami, who is set to retire at the end of the year after joining the firm in 1997 as a managing director and head of the private client office in London.

Zurich

Zurich Group has promoted Paolo Mantero to group chief strategy officer, starting from 1 January 2022.

Previously he was chief financial officer at the international insurer for commercial insurance.

He will succeed Giovanni Giuliani, who will become chief executive of Zurich Italy.