Global platform chair Bill Vasilieff joins outsourced investment services firm

Multrees Investor Services, an investment administration, technology and custody firm, today (1 September) announced the appointment of Bill Vasilieff to the board of directors as a non-executive director.



Vasilieff (pictured) joins Multrees from UK platform Novia Financial where, as founder and CEO he led the platform to profitability and sale to a Private Equity investor.

He also led the Novia team in building a retail and institutional platform for Aegon as well as launching a multicurrency offshore platform Novia Global, where he remains as chairman.

Prior to Novia, Bill was one of the founders of the Old Mutual platform Selestia, one of the first of its kind in the UK platform market in 2001. His career also includes extensive institutional asset management experience as a member of the M&G executive team prior to his platform career.



Bill Vasilieff said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining such a successful and rapidly expanding business. Having spent over 20 years in the UK platform space I believe the Multrees proposition with its customisable, modular approach is the next step in the evolution of platforms. Multrees is superbly placed to meet these changing requirements and I am very much looking forward to working with Chris and the team to drive this to market."



Chris Fisher, chief executive officer, said: "Bill has an unbridled wealth of knowledge in the UK and international platform space and his experience and creativity will be a huge asset to our expanding business. Multrees is going through a period of significant growth and development and Bill's in depth understanding of both the UK Wealth Management and platform market as well as his background in asset management will be of huge benefit as we continue to grow."