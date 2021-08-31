Zedra names two heavy hitters for top roles in Luxembourg

Zedra, the international specialist in corporate and fund services has named Murjel Breedveld Jagesser as client director in Luxembourg's Corporate Services and Global Expansion team alongside Charles-Alexandre Houillon as director of fund management services.

Murjel, a Dutch lawyer who draws on more than 15 years' senior leadership experience, will strengthen Zedra's Management and Administration Services to Institutional, Corporate, Private Equity and Private Clients opting for Luxembourg as the hub for their investments.

Prior to joining Zedra, she held senior positions and led many successful deliveries of multi-jurisdictional initiatives in Amsterdam, Cape Town, New Delhi, São Paulo and Istanbul, before spending six years as legal counsel in Luxembourg.

Charles-Alexandre will enhance and grow Zedra's Fund Management Services (AIFM / ManCo) offering having accumulated more than 20 years of knowledge and expertise in fund and asset management.

Prior to joining Zedra, he was director & conducting officer at a fund management services administrator in Luxembourg. In that role he was crucial in obtaining required licenses and setting the operational standards and governance of Luxembourg based alternative investment funds and AIFM.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Damien Fitzgerald as head of Funds for Guernsey supported by the recently appointed head of fund operations, John Donnelly.

The company said Murjel and Charles-Alexandre join Zedra at a pivotal moment for ZEDRA's Fund Management offering - particularly with the Luxembourg operations after the acquisition of BIL-Fund & Corporate Services in March and the implementation of the firm's ManCo-light services.

Wim Ritz, global head of Zedra Funds, said: "The acquisition of BIL-Fund & Corporate Services* was a significant milestone for Zedra, and we are delighted to be adding experienced personnel like Murjel and Charles-Alexandre to help cement our reputation for providing exceptional Fund Management Services in Luxembourg."

Murjel Breedveld Jagesser, said: "Zedra's client-focused approach enables us to deliver a compelling client experience and provide increased value to their operations. I am looking forward to collaborating in such an inspiring environment, helping clients benefit from robust governance and practical decision making."

Charles-Alexandre Houillon, said: "I'm delighted to be joining Zedra at a time when the firm is determined to become a key player for high quality Fund Management Services in Luxembourg. I'm excited to use my experience to help benefit Zedra's existing clients and look forward to working with the team."