Deutsche hiring spree continues with South East Asia investment management team head appointment

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management has hired Alania Hsu Concepcion as investment management team head for Southeast Asia.

In her new role, Concepcion, will work with clients and relationship management focusing on investment advisory for Southeast Asia.

Concepcion has recently returned to Singapore after almost five years in Europe running her own company and pursuing her interests in ESG and fintech. Before that she was Credit Suisse's head of investment consulting for Singapore and Malaysia.

Previously, she was Barclays Bank's co-head of private banking sales, managing a team responsible for structuring, sales and trading of capital markets products for private banks and family offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.

In her new role she will report to Coo-Way Law, managing director, head of Southeast Asia investment management.

Law said Concepcion bring "very strong product skills across all asset classes", as well as 17 years of client experience with private banks, family offices, UHNW clients and financial institutions across Southeast Asia.

Three hires

Last week the firm hired three executives from Credit Suisse to work across Southeast Asia as part of an ongoing expansion strategy for the region.

Urs Brudermann, at Credit Suisse for the past 11 years and most recently as team leader for Thailand, joined Deutsche's wealth management arm as managing director and group head of Southeast Asia.

Also making the move from Credit Suisse was Shawn Ngoh, who primarily manages ultra-high net worth clients across Southeast Asia, and joined Deutsche Bank Wealth Management as a director and Pichaya Prawanmeet has been appointed vice president.

Shang-Wei Chow, head of Southeast Asia wealth management, said in a statement announcing the hire: "To capture the opportunities in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region, we are focused to grow and develop our team. The recent appointments in Southeast Asia shows our commitment in the business."