Australian-based UK expat frozen pensions campaigner dies

The frozen pensions crisis which currently affects about 230,000 expat British pensioners in Australia alone and many more thousands of UK expats around the world. They do not receive the annual British cost of living pension increase. This is despite the fact that they contributed all their working lives to the mandatory UK pension scheme.

According to the Herald report, a pensioner who retired to Australia 10 years ago continues to receive their British pension at the 2011 weekly rate of £102 (A$193). The current rate is £179 ($A339).

The policy also affects British pensioners in other Commonwealth countries, but it does not adversely affect those living in retirement in most European nations or the US.