EXCLUSIVE - Advisory big hitters to feature in II Middle East Special Report

In the latest International Investment Middle East Special Report - released here on Wednesday August 24 - a host of the advice industry's biggest names have given exclusive insights into how their businesses have adapted to life after lockdown and regulatory change.

In an extensive series of interviews, we speak with seven key advisory firms in the region: Sean Kelleher, CEO, Mondial; Nigel Green, CEO and founder, deVere Group; Robert Parker, CEO Holborn Assets; Hannah Greenwood, MD, Finsbury Associates; Con Lillis CEO, Abacus Financial Consultants; Tim Searle, CEO, Globaleye and Sam Instone, Director, AES International, with all of them revealing how the pandemic and regulation has affected their businesses behind the scenes.

In this latest Special Report, we also feature an exclusive interview with Investors Trust's Head of Distribution, EMEA, Philip Story in which he outlines the company's continued growth and development during the ongoing pandemic.

"The reduction in commission has necessitated more innovation, innovations that have improved efficiency right through the chain, from the initial advice to the onboarding through to service that can be seen as a positive and improve the client experience," Bob Parker, CEO, Holborn Assets

The report also sees II's editor Mark Battersby give an overview of the region, including comments from DFSA chairman as well as a preview of the forthcoming II Middle East Forum on November 17.

Views

As a taster, here is a snippet of some of the views available in the report:

In the report Sean Kelleher, CEO, Mondial calls the recent period a "veritable Tsunami of change for bodies who handle client monies in the region; Bob Parker, CEO, Holborn Assets, pictured left, points that the reduction in commission has necessitated more innovation, innovations that have improved efficiency right through the chain."

Hannah Greeen, MD, Finsbury Associates, called for a merger of the three different regulators in Dubai (IA, DFSA and ESCA) pointing to lack of clarity over product suitability.

"Unfortunately until they all start speaking to one and other or come under the same regulation, I don't know what can be done" she said.

Con Lillis, CEO of Abacus Financial Consultants, echoed this view stating that "clear lines must be drawn between each service that is offered".

Nigel Green, CEO and founder, deVere Group, comments that "ultimately these changes will help shore-up the international advice sector making it more robust and therefore will be good for its long-term future" and Sam Instone, director, AES International, pointed to "record levels of growth since the pandemic".

"Clients are relying more and more on online research," he added.

Tune in tomorrow to read the full interviews and features with this Special Report ezine.

