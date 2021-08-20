Cardano and Ethereum to make huge gains by year end, predict crypto founders

In a widely reported recent interview, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has said that he expects the ADA price to touch $150 levels by the end of this year, which translates into huge 60 x gains from its current price of around $2.50.

Earlier this week, Cardano's price surged to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, behind Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Hoskinson, who is also a founder of Ethereum, launched the Cardano blockchain platform in 2017.

Cardano jumped past $2 earlier this month as it announced a September release date for the planned Alonzo upgrade, which will give smart-contract functionality allowing for automated cryptocurrency lending and trading.

Meanwhile, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin said during a live interview that he expects the ETH price to be 10x from the current levels putting it at the $30,000 level by the year-end.