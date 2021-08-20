ADVERTISEMENT

Cardano and Ethereum to make huge gains by year end, predict crypto founders

Mark Battersby
clock 20 August 2021 • 1 min read
Cardano and Ethereum to make huge gains by year end, predict crypto founders

In a widely reported recent interview, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has said that he expects the ADA price to touch $150 levels by the end of this year, which translates into huge 60 x gains from its current price of around $2.50.

Earlier this week, Cardano's price surged to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, behind Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Hoskinson, who is also a founder of Ethereum, launched the Cardano blockchain platform in 2017.

Cardano jumped past $2 earlier this month as it announced a September release date for the planned Alonzo upgrade, which will give smart-contract functionality allowing for automated cryptocurrency lending and trading.

Meanwhile, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin said during a live interview that he expects the ETH price to be 10x from the current levels putting it at the $30,000 level by the year-end.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Experts react as nil rate freeze fuels 33% leap in IHT tax take

Is there an investment opportunity for 'bad' ESG assets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Interview - Advisers

Experts react as nil rate freeze fuels 33% leap in IHT tax take
Taxation

Experts react as nil rate freeze fuels 33% leap in IHT tax take

Mark Battersby
clock 20 August 2021 • 4 min read
Is there an investment opportunity for 'bad' ESG assets?
ESG

Is there an investment opportunity for 'bad' ESG assets?

Andrew Probert
clock 20 August 2021 • 5 min read
Pictet's Collardi exits after 'careful consideration'
People Moves

Pictet's Collardi exits after 'careful consideration'

Mark Battersby
clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT