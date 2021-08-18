People Moves: Ampla Finance, Pinnacle, A J Bell, Cohen & Steers, PGIM, AIA Singapore, HSBC

Ampla Finance

Ampla Finance, the legal finance provider, has today announced the appointment of Richard Kennerley as its new CEO.

Former head of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's (CYBG) Corporate and Structured Finance business, Kennerley has extensive experience in corporate and consumer finance in both the UK and APAC Region.

In addition to leading and developing CYBG's Corporate and Structured Finance business through the global financial crisis, Richard spent 11 years working in Australia, including as the Queensland State General Manager of National Australia Bank.

He was also the CEO of private equity-backed, consumer finance and credit management businesses in Australia, and was a Director of Queensland Country Bank and the Brisbane Broncos Leagues Club. He has also been an advisory board member of the Australia China Business Council and Financial Services Institute of Australia.

Kennerley said: "This is a hugely exciting opportunity for Ampla Finance and I am delighted to have been appointed CEO of the business at this crucial time in its evolution. In addition to developing our family and legacy products we are also excited about expanding into new markets and product offerings."

Pinnacle Investment Management

Pinnacle Investment Management, the Sydney-headquartered multi-affiliate investment manager, has expanded its EMEA sales team with the addition of James Longman.

London-based Longman will be taking on the role of associate director, covering institutional and wholesale investors across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Longman joins from Schroders, where he spent six years in a variety of roles, most recently in the UK intermediary team - specialising in international private banks, family offices and wealth managers.

Andrew Chambers, executive director, head of institutional and international, at Pinnacle, said: "James' professional drive, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep interest in the evolving needs of asset owners around the world is aligned very strongly with Pinnacle's distinctive culture and growth ambitions."

A J Bell

AJ Bell, one of the UK's largest investment platforms, has has made a raft of board changes including the appointment of Michael Summersgill to the newly created role of deputy chief executive officer with effect from 1 October 2021.

Summersgill has held the position of chief financial officer since 2011 and is currently responsible for the Company's finance and operations functions.

In his new role, he will support chief executive Andy Bell with the development and execution of the Company's strategy to drive the future growth of AJ Bell's platform propositions.

In addition, Roger Stott has been appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer and will join the Board on 1 October 2021.

Stott is currently group finance director and has had a broad range of responsibilities in his thirteen years at AJ Bell. In his new role Roger will assume responsibility for the Company's operational functions, ensuring the business remains scalable and continues to deliver a great service to customers and advisers as AJ Bell continues to grow.

As a result of these changes, AJ Bell is currently conducting an external search for a new chief financial Officer to join the Board. A further announcement will be made when this appointment has been made.

Margaret Hassall, who recently stepped down as non-executive director of Nucleus Financial Group, has also been appointed as a non-executive director and will join the Board on 1 September 2021.

Les Platts, Chair of AJ Bell, "These changes will further strengthen the Board, both at executive and non-executive level, as the business embarks on the next phase of its long-term growth."

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, the global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, has named Khalid Husain as senior vice president and head of ESG.

In this newly created role, Husain will oversee the firm's environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment framework and integration process, serving as chair of the Cohen & Steers ESG Steering Committee.

Additionally, Husain will enhance the investment teams' existing ESG process, support strategy development and help guide Cohen & Steers' commitment to responsible corporate practices.

Husain brings more than 22 years of ESG and sustainable investment experience. He joins Cohen & Steers from Moody's Investor Services, where he led the firm's strategies for integrating ESG data and metrics into credit analysis and research.

Prior to that, he was senior director of ESG at TIAA and its asset management unit, Nuveen, an environmental project manager at ICF International, and a climate and energy officer at the United Nations.

Joseph Harvey, president at Cohen & Steers, said: "We are committed to the continuous development of our firm's ESG and sustainability practices. In addition to his role on the investment team, Khalid will guide our firm's corporate ESG practices and influence strategy development.

PGIM Investments

PGIM Investments has hired Jessica Jones as managing director, head of Asia.

In this newly created role, Jones will lead the expansion of PGIM's global intermediary business into Asia, building out teams in Hong Kong and Singapore to support the firm's sales and distribution efforts in the region.

Jones joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management where she served as managing director and head of the retail client business Asia ex-Japan.

Jones will be based in Hong Kong and report to Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM Investments International.

PGIM Investments is part of PGIM, the $1.5trn global investment management business of US-based Prudential Financial.

"Building out our Asia-based team is a strategic priority as we look to deliver the strength of PGIM's global investment platform to clients with local market expertise and a relevant product set," said LaPointe.

AIA Singapore

AIA Singapore has appointed Irma Hadikusuma as its chief product proposition officer with effect from 1 September 2021.

This new role was created as part of its focus on on "reorienting strategic priorities to stay ahead of the curve and provide innovative experiences and propositions to customers".

She will report to Wong Sze Keed, chief executive of AIA Singapore.

The newly set up product proposition team will provide strategic direction to drive the innovation, development and management of a compelling, customer-centric, and synergetic proposition portfolio for all AIA Singapore's distribution channels.

A Fellow of the Institute of the Actuaries, UK, Irma has held several actuarial, business development, and marketing roles throughout a career spanning more than 18 years.

Wong Sze Keed said, "With her extensive and rounded experience in marketing and actuarial science, Irma will lead AIA Singapore's ambition to elevate our innovative offerings to a whole new level, all with the intention of fulfilling our brand promise of empowering Singaporeans to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Hadikusuma joined AIA Singapore in 2013 as Head of Customer Segment Management. This was followed by a 5-year stint as Head of Product, Funds Development and Implementation team, overseeing the development, management, and implementation of products as well as Investment Linked Policy (ILP) funds in Singapore.

Most recently, she held the position of Regional Business Development Director at the Regional Chief Executive Office of AIA Group, covering Singapore and Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management has appointed Michael Cross as Global Fixed Income CIO, effective 1 September. Based in London, he succeeds and will report to Xavier Baraton, Global CIO.

In his new role, Cross will be responsible for leading the firm's fixed income investment platform including chairing the fixed income strategic forum and coordinating its investment outlook, scenarios, risks and themes.

He moves into this role with over 30 years' industry experience. He joined HSBC Asset Management as global head of official sector institutions in 2015, and was most recently vice-chair of the institutional business.

Prior to joining HSBC, Michael spent over three years at the International Monetary Fund and 20 years at the Bank of England - in the last 12 of which he was leading a large investment team comprising portfolio managers, FX dealers, and policy, research and market intelligence managers and analysts.

Baraton said: "With strong credentials in managing fixed income teams, Michael's high calibre profile, fundamental focus and particular specialisation on FX and rates will further support our growing recognition as a leading global fixed income asset manager, complementing our well recognised expertise in credit, Asia and Emerging Markets debt.

DWS

DWS has appointed Aleksandra (Sasha) Njagulj as global head of ESG for Real Estate. She will be based in London and report to regional real estate heads Todd Henderson and Clemens Schaefer.

Njagulj joins from CBRE Global Investors, where she was global head of ESG with overall responsibility for developing sustainability priorities across all business lines. Before that, she was department head of sustainability, R&D and innovation at sustainable design firm Bouygues UK.

Malta Financial Services Authority

Joseph Gavin has been named as chief executive of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

He will be formally taking on the role as of September 2021, having recently held the post of partner and head of financial services at Irish law firm ByrneWallace.