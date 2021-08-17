ADVERTISEMENT

Axa sells insurance arm in Singapore for $575m

Mark Battersby
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Axa sells insurance arm in Singapore for $575m

French headquartered Axa has agreed to sell its Singapore insurance business to the HSBC banking group. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Axa will sell Axa Singapore for a total cash consideration of $575m.

Gordon Watson, chief executive Asia and Africa said: "This transaction is another step in AXA's simplification journey. In line with the Group's strategy, we are focusing on our core markets where we have the size, presence in the right business segments and a strong potential to grow.

In line with the Group’s strategy, we are focusing on our core markets where we have the size, presence in the right business segments and a strong potential to grow."

We have in Asia a unique set of assets across established and high potential markets where we are deploying our vision, notably in health and protection, bringing high value products and services to our customers."

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by Q4 2021.

 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Zurich names interim CEO for Middle East following Jopp departure

KPMG debuts ambitious tax practice for US expats in UK and Europe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Interview - Advisers

Zurich names interim CEO for Middle East following Jopp departure
People Moves

Zurich names interim CEO for Middle East following Jopp departure

Mark Battersby
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
KPMG debuts ambitious tax practice for US expats in UK and Europe
Taxation

KPMG debuts ambitious tax practice for US expats in UK and Europe

Mark Battersby
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Experts suggest ways forward over pressure on triple lock pensions
Pensions

Experts suggest ways forward over pressure on triple lock pensions

Mark Battersby
clock 17 August 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT