Credit Suisse appoints new chief of staff, calls EGM for two non-execs

Mark Battersby
clock 13 August 2021 • 1 min read
Credit Suisse has named Christian Egli Kehrle as chief of staff and head of office for its chief executive Thomas Gottstein, and also proposed two non-executive directors. 

Kehrle was previously the chief financial officer for Neue Aargauer Bank - a wholly owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse, having worked for the Zurich-headquartered bank for more than 22 years.

Credi Suisse also said that its board of directors had called an extraordinary general meeting (for 1 October 2021) to propose that Axel P Lehmann and Juan Colombas be elected as new non-executive members of the board. 

They will make an invaluable contribution as we shape the bank’s strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability.”

António Horta-Osório, chairman of Credit Suisse, said: "I am extremely pleased that Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas have been nominated to join our board. With their deep experience in risk management and business leadership, and both with careers spanning approximately three decades in financial services, they will make an invaluable contribution as we shape the bank's strategic realignment and enhance our culture of risk management and personal responsibility and accountability."

 

