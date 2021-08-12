ADVERTISEMENT

Amundi names heavy hitter to lead fixed income unit in US

Mark Battersby
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read
Amundi names heavy hitter to lead fixed income unit in US

Amundi US has appointed Jonathan Duensing as senior managing director and head of fixed income, US, starting on 12 August.

Duensing has been a senior member of the US investment team for 25 years, originally joining Smith Breeden Associates (now branded Amundi US) in 1996.

Most recently, he served as managing director, director of investment grade corporates, and portfolio manager, a role he held since 2017.

Jonathan has played a key role in helping build our fixed income organization and advising on new products and our strategic direction."

Ken Taubes, chief investment officer, US, said: "Jonathan has played a key role in helping build our fixed income organization and advising on new products and our strategic direction. With 28 years of investment experience, he is also a skilled portfolio manager with a broad base of investment knowledge across fixed income markets."

 

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Aviva sets out sales timeline of businesses in Europe and Vietnam

Zurich's life sales growth in EMEA 'mainly driven' in five countries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Interview - Advisers

Whistleblowers make 2,754 separate allegations of financial misconduct to FCA
Regulation

Whistleblowers make 2,754 separate allegations of financial misconduct to FCA

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
Aviva sets out sales timeline of businesses in Europe and Vietnam
M&As

Aviva sets out sales timeline of businesses in Europe and Vietnam

Mark Battersby
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
Zurich's life sales growth in EMEA 'mainly driven' in five countries
Business Development

Zurich's life sales growth in EMEA 'mainly driven' in five countries

Mark Battersby
clock 12 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT