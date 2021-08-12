Amundi names heavy hitter to lead fixed income unit in US

Amundi US has appointed Jonathan Duensing as senior managing director and head of fixed income, US, starting on 12 August.

Duensing has been a senior member of the US investment team for 25 years, originally joining Smith Breeden Associates (now branded Amundi US) in 1996.

Most recently, he served as managing director, director of investment grade corporates, and portfolio manager, a role he held since 2017.

Ken Taubes, chief investment officer, US, said: "Jonathan has played a key role in helping build our fixed income organization and advising on new products and our strategic direction. With 28 years of investment experience, he is also a skilled portfolio manager with a broad base of investment knowledge across fixed income markets."