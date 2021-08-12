ADVERTISEMENT

Praemium names new chief executive

Mark Battersby
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read
Praemium has appointed a new chief executive following the unexpected departure of its previous head Michael Ohanessian. 

In a statement, Praemium said it had permanently appointed acting chief executive Anthony Wamsteker to the role.

It said: "Anthony previously joined the Praemium board in November 2020 following Praemium's acquisition of Powerwrap, where he was chairman." 

"He brings over 30 years' experience in financial services, including nine years as the founding CEO of ME Bank, 12 years in funds management with AXA/National Mutual and three years as chairman of Powerwrap."

Praemium chair Barry Lewin said: "At a time of heightened industry consolidation, when we are experiencing very strong growth across all parts of our business and we have commenced the divestment process for our UK and international business, the board is delighted Anthony has agreed to accept the permanent appointment as CEO."

The news follows previous Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian's departure with immediate effect from the company in May.

Praemium said Wamsteker would assume the CEO role on 16 August.

 

