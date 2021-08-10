Perpetual hires ex GAM distribution head to target Nordics and Benelux

Australian headquartered financial services group Perpetual has appointed Jan Hein Alfrink as director of institutional business development for Europe as part of its global expansion drive.



Alfrink will be responsible for developing Perpetual's presence in the institutional market across key European markets, with an emphasis on the Nordic and Benelux regions.

Most recently, he was the head of distribution for France, Monaco, Benelux, Nordics and Central & Eastern European countries at GAM Investment Management.

Prior to this, he held various sales and business development positions at firms including Candriam Investors Group and Ostrum Asset Management.

Jan will be based in the Netherlands and will report to Adam Quaife, Perpetual's head of global distribution.

Following two transformative acquisitions in 2020, of ESG specialist Trillium Asset Management LLC (Trillium) and US-based global value asset manager Barrow Hanley Global Investors (Barrow Hanley), Perpetual said it aimed to bring its expanding offering to global institutional investors.



He will be focused on actively developing Perpetual's institutional business by covering a broad range of pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and corporates across the European market and introducing Perpetual's suite of products alongside additional offerings from Trillium and Barrow Hanley.



He has 25 years of experience in institutional investment and relationship management, focused on opening new markets and implementing growth strategies for international asset managers, leading distribution and business development teams across wholesale and institutional markets in Europe.

Adam Quaife, head of global distribution, said: "Institutional investors are increasingly looking for best in class investment solutions that can generate returns to help meet their goals. Jan brings a wealth of expertise, long-standing relationships and a deep understanding of the requirements of European investors, which will contribute to building on our growing global presence and extending the reach of Trillium and Barrow Hanley's offering to other markets."



David Lane, group executive, Perpetual Asset Management International, said: "Jan's appointment comes at a crucial time for the business as we look to accelerate our global presence and distribution capability. He will be instrumental in delivering our unique, high calibre, wide range of solutions to a new pool of investors and I am confident his strategic vision will help Perpetual build a robust business across Europe."