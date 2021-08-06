Providence names former FPI director Chris Divito as CEO

Providence, the specialist cross-border retirement and savings solutions provider founded in 2009, has named Chris Divito as its new CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Starting his new role from 1 September, he takes over from Austin Blair who after more than 10 years with Providence Life has decided to move on to new projects.

Divito has previously held roles as Managing Director for Friends Provident International in the Middle East & Africa and CEO (Middle East) for Standard Life, demonstrating his extensive experience in the UK and international markets.

He is also a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society, a Chartered Financial Planner and a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.

Divito said: "I'm very much looking forward to the challenge of leading Providence at what is an exciting time for the company and a period of change across the international advice industry.

"Providence is already one of the international industry's best-placed providers to look after the needs of international clients and, as such, its products and services are in high demand around the world.

"I'm confident that Providence can grow from this current strong proposition and further enhance existing solutions and develop new ones, meet the growing international demand, as well as the evolving market conditions and client expectations."

He added: "I'm looking forward to further developing the market-leading team to work with our key clients in our core markets."

Mr Divito, who will be based at the firm's administration centre in Dubai will report directly to the Board.

In addition, Peter Hobbs, will also join the Board of Providence in September to help strengthen the firm's proposition and ensure that there are consistent, strong and adequate levels of integrity as the organisation pushes ahead with an ambitious growth and development strategy.

Steve Flynn, Providence chairman, says: "I am delighted that someone of Chris' expertise, experience and calibre will join us in September to take over the role of Chief Executive, subject to regulatory approval.

"We're looking forward to an exciting period of change, evolution and growth with Chris at the helm."

He continued: "On behalf of the rest of the Board and colleagues around the world, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Austin for his efforts, his commitment and leadership in developing the business from a standing start to its current dominant position today.

"We wish him all the very best for a highly successful future."

As one of the newest offshore life assurance companies in the last 50 years, it said it had "a nimble, agile approach, inspired by the intrepid attitude of professional expats, the modern-day explorers".

Its core markets are Africa, South East Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.