People Moves: KBI Global Investors, Zedra, Harneys, Brewin Dolphin, Dimensional, Saltus AM

KBI Global Investors

Dublin-based asset management boutique KBI Global Investors has named Trevor Harlow as senior vice president - business development & client services within its US-based team.

Harlow will be based in the firm's Boston office, sharing business development responsibilities for the East Coast, and will report to Simon Padley, senior vice president.

Harlow was with investment management firm Eaton Vance Corp. for more than 12 years, most recently as a Vice President and Institutional Relationship Manager.

Zedra

Zedra which provides corporate services, global expansion, wealth and fund solutions, has appointed Joe McBurney as business development director.

Based in London, McBurney will work closely with the active wealth team in Jersey, reporting to the head of active wealth, Henry Kierulf, and in collaboration with David Rudge, the newly-appointed managing director of active wealth in the UK.

Over the past 20 years, he has worked in the trust and fiduciary industries in Jersey, the British Virgin Islands, Switzerland, the UK and Singapore. Most recently, he spent eight years in senior management positions for independent trust companies leading corporate and fund administration services projects.

Harneys

International law firm Harneys is pleased to announce that Yucheng Fan has joined as a partner in the investment funds practice based in the Hong Kong office.

Yucheng Fan joins Harneys from another offshore law firm in Hong Kong and specialises in Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands fund matters, advising on the structure, formation, launch and maintenance of private equity funds, venture capital funds, corporate venture capital funds, hedge funds and unit trusts.

His fluency in the Japanese language and familiarity with both Japanese general and business culture, as well as legal career at leading Japanese onshore and Cayman-headquartered offshore law firms helps differentiate Harneys' practice and offering in the market, the law firm said.

Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin, the wealth manager, has announced the appointment of Don Percival as a wealth director within its '1762' team at 8 Waterloo Place in St James's, London.

He joins Brewin's growing ‘1762' team which provides bespoke wealth advisory services and diverse investment solutions for clients with more complex financial requirements.

His arrival marks the fifth recent addition to the team within the last few months.

Percival's 30-year career has focused on developing wealth management solutions for international and UK clients with an affinity to the UK, including 23 years in private banking, both as client practitioner and manager, most recently in London.

He said: "I am pleased to become part of a team whose competence in wealth advisory services ranging from close coordination around complex family law, non-dom planning and investing assets in accordance with Tier 1 visa rules, was a huge draw for me."

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Dimensional Fund Advisors has added a number of people to its London-based Europe, Middle East and Africa investment team, taking effect from 1 August.

Paul Foley has taken up the role of head of EMEA portfolio management and Kipp Cummins became head of EMEA fixed income.

Foley will oversee all portfolio management activities in London for Dimensional Fund Advisors, reporting to Nathan Lacaze, co-chief executive at

Dimensional UK. Lacaze previously held these responsibilities in addition to his co-CEO role.

Before this, Foley served as senior portfolio manager and vice president of Dimensional UK. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager. Foley joined Dimensional in 2003 on the trading team.

Cummins will assume the newly-created role of head of EMEA fixed income. He will have responsibility for fixed income portfolio management and trading for Dimensional UK, reporting to Foley in London and Dimensional's head of international fixed income Joel Kim, who is based in Singapore.

Previously, Cummins was a senior portfolio manager and VP of Dimensional UK.

Dimensional is based in Austin, Texas, and has 13 global offices across North America, Europe (London, Amsterdam and Berlin) and Asia. As at 30 June 2021, it managed $660bn for investors worldwide.

Saltus Asset Management

Saltus Asset Management has appointed Andrew Fleming as Chairman.

The appointment will see Fleming take on the newly created role to lead Saltus' investment arm, supporting its ambitions to strengthen the investment proposition and accelerate growth.

Fleming's arrival coincides with Saltus winning its first substantial Outsourced CIO mandate for a £100m private family office earlier this month.

Andrew was previously Chief Executive of Waverton Investment Management. Before that he was Chief Executive of Kames Capital - a £37bn fund and institutional investment management firm -where he was responsible for the hugely successful growth and rebranding strategy. It has since been reabsorbed into Aegon Asset Management.

He also advises wealthy families and is currently Non-Executive Director of Polar Global Healthcare Trust and a trustee of The Rank Foundation where he chairs the investment committee.