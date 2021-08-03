Coutts names heavy hitter for new international head role

Coutts, the wealth manager and private bank has today announced the appointment of Paul Bagatelas as its new head of international.

Bagatelas joins Coutts from his most recent role at Aviatrans, the global consultancy in aircraft management and marketing, where he was responsible for managing and advising on investments for a private family office, as well as structuring and negotiating the group's potential partnerships.

He began his career at the United States Department of State, first in Washington and then in Brussels, Belgium.

Over a 30 years period, he has worked all over the world in private and institutional wealth management, including launching The Carlyle Group's first ever office in Dubai, servicing the Middle East.

The "very established and ever-increasing number of internationally based clients", said Camilla Stowell, Coutt's managing director and head of client coverage is "key to the firm's growth ambitions".

She said: "Paul's international experience is something that I know existing and future clients will value considerably. We already have a fantastic international team and bringing Paul in to lead the business is extremely exciting, for both our staff and clients. We look forward to seeing the team continue to go from strength to strength for years to come."

Bagatelas said: "I'm delighted to join such an esteemed and exciting brand in Coutts and the wider NatWest Group too. I am confident I can bring something different to the already distinguished service offer and am honoured to be joining a business that sets the highest standard for client service and one that is continuously striving for market-leading growth."