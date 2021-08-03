First UAE bank to use facial recognition for account opening goes live

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), in partnership with the UAE government Ministry of interior's Facial Recognition verification system, has becomes the first bank in the UAE to "perform instant and highly secure verification" before opening a new account.

ADIB's new service, helps to verify the account opener's identity details by using the MOI facial recognition system.

It said in a statement on 2 August that the verification process is "seamless, efficient and uses enhanced security measures against fraud and other forms of identity theft".

The use of facial recognition system is key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on Artificial Intelligence."

The technology will enable UAE citizens and residents to open a new ADIB account remotely giving them instant access to banking services without the need to visit the bank, it said.

Sameh Awadallah, Head of ADIB's Branch Network, said: "Together with MOI, we are enabling for the first time in the UAE, residents to open an instant digital account in a secure and seamless way. The use of facial recognition system is key step for ADIB towards the implementation of emerging technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Thus, in line with UAE's digital agenda, we have been introducing digital solutions over the years that provide convenient and more seamless way to bank.

Ahmed Saeed Al Shamsi, head of the Artificial Intelligence Systems and Services Development Team at General Directorate of Security Support, UAE Ministry of Interior, said: "We are pleased to work with ADIB to provide digital solutions that enhance the digital agenda of the UAE.

This is in line with Ministry of Interior's efforts to enhance the efficiency of services, as well as support UAE banks in strengthening the security and safety of their digital services against threats of cybercrime. We look forward to building more impactful services with the financial sector and beyond, to bring greater convenience to UAE residents."

Al Shamsi added that MOI is proactive in investing new technologies and employing them in developing services in an innovative way, and is keen, in accordance with the directives of the UAE government, to adopt the best modern technologies in the areas of digital services.

The Ministry, he said, had for years driven the development of the facial recognition system service within the work system.

He also said that MOI, in accordance with the directives of UAE Cabinet, is cooperating with all government institutions and ministries and the private sector in developing services based on the Facial recognition technology and disseminating this innovative technology that relies on the feature of artificial intelligence in line with the needs of government work and the private sector.