Natixis names global head to target €600bn sustainable AUM by 2024

Mark Battersby
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Nathalie Wallace as global head of sustainable investing, effective from 1 September.

Wallace, who previously worked at Mirova US, where she was head of ESG strategy & development, will be responsible for driving Natixis Investment Managers' ESG commitments across its distribution network, its affiliate managers and through its participation in industry-wide initiatives.

Natixis IM said it had targeted to have €600bn of its AUM, equivalent to around 50% of the total, invested in the sustainable or impact investing category by 2024.

Wallace will report to Joseph Pinto, head of distribution for Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia Pacific, Natixis Investment Managers and will be based in Boston.

Nathalie, with her deep knowledge and long industry experience, is ideally placed to lead our strategy."

The company said she will lead Natixis IM's growth in all aspects of sustainable investment, working closely with the firm's affiliate managers to ensure that all affiliates become signatories to the UNPRI by 2024.

She will also focus on supporting clients on their ESG journey from early stage ESG integration to allocation to impact investing.

Tim Ryan, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers said: "Having most recently worked at Mirova, our dedicated sustainable investment affiliate, Nathalie, with her deep knowledge and long industry experience, is ideally placed to lead our strategy to support clients in their journey to align their ESG beliefs with their investment goals, and to help us further our contribution to the transition to a more sustainable global economy".

