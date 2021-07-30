People Moves: L&G IM, AIC, IQ-EQ, AHR Private Clients, BCS Global Markets

Legal & General Investment Management

Legal & General Investment Management has named Steven de Vries as its new head of Wholesale & Retail Distribution, EMEA, to lead the firm's wholesale and retail efforts in Europe.

He will be responsible for driving LGIM's ambitious growth plans in the region by managing the firm's mutual fund and ETF distribution in core European markets, such as Germany, Italy and Switzerland. Steven will leverage his wealth of experience working closely with a range of European wealth managers, private banks, and other wholesale and intermediary clients.



He replaces Simon Hynes who retired earlier this year after successfully establishing the foundations for LGIM's wholesale and retail business in a number of core European markets. Steven will report into Honor Solomon, Head of Retail, EMEA, and will lead the European Wholesale distribution teams. He will largely be based in LGIM's Amsterdam office, while regularly visiting LGIM's European offices in London, Frankfurt and Milan.



With 25 years' experience in the asset management industry, Steven worked for Janus Henderson Investors as Managing Director, Global Financial Institutions (GFIs), where he was responsible for developing and implementing the strategy for GFIs and key accounts from 2017 to 2020.

Prior to the company's merger, he held senior roles at Henderson Global Investors from 2001 to 2017, including the position of Head of Sales for continental Europe for six years. Recently, Steven acted as an independent consultant, advising boutique asset managers on European distribution, among others.



Honor Solomon, Head of Retail, EMEA, Legal & General Investment Management, said:

"LGIM is particularly well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities in Europe and beyond, thanks to ongoing pressures on fees, higher cost local competitors and our well-established distribution infrastructure in continental Europe. I am therefore delighted that Steven has decided to join LGIM at such an exciting time for the growth of the business. I look forward to working with him and leveraging both his insight and expertise from a so far stellar career in the region."



Steven de Vries, Head of Wholesale & Retail Distribution, EMEA, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), added:

"LGIM has already developed an impressive presence in core European markets with its expertise in fixed income, thematic ETFs and reputation as one of the leading responsible investors. However, there is also a great opportunity to grow those existing businesses, build new relationships with clients and further develop those in new jurisdictions. We believe that the strong product offering is well suited for European investors and will enable us to deepen our roots while strategically expanding our relationships with clients across wealth and intermediary channels."



Association of Investment Companies



The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has appointed Richard Stone as Chief Executive of the Association effective from 13 September 2021.

After a short handover period, Ian Sayers, the AIC's current chief executive will step down in October.

Elisabeth Scott, Chair of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: "On behalf of the board, I am delighted that Richard has accepted this position. He brings a strong track record of leadership and business growth in the financial services sector. The board believes that Richard is well placed to build on the many successes achieved by the AIC under Ian's tenure. Ian leaves with our grateful thanks and good wishes for the future."

Richard Stone, incoming Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: "It is a real privilege to be taking on the role of steering the AIC, continuing the great work the Association does to protect and promote the interests of its members and their shareholders. I'd like to thank Ian for all his efforts in the last 20 years as Technical Director and then Chief Executive.

"The AIC works hard on behalf of its members and I look forward to continuing that work, for example on issues such as the government's proposed audit reforms and the ability, post Brexit, for the UK to reform the prospectus requirements. At all times I believe regulation and any regulatory change should be proportionate and whilst protecting investors should look to enhance UK competitiveness.

"Investment companies have a key role to play in enabling all investors to access a wide range of investments, including unquoted opportunities, in areas such as infrastructure and emerging biotech and green technologies. Investment companies have been delivering for investors for over 150 years and today the industry continues to be a vibrant and growing one which has a lot to commend it to all types of investors, who can benefit from the corporate structure to engage with their investments, including through voting and attending AGMs.

"In my time at Share plc I saw first-hand the difference investment companies can make to investors' portfolios and I look forward to working with all the team at the AIC in continuing to take that message to a wider audience."

Richard Stone was Chief Executive of Share plc (The Share Centre platform) from 2014 to 2020 and was Finance Director from 2006 to 2013. At Share plc he positioned the company to deliver exceptional customer service, including digital transformation, for both direct retail clients and other partner investment firms. As Finance Director he played a pivotal role in the flotation of the business on AIM in 2008, and as Chief Executive oversaw the significant growth of the business prior to its sale to interactive investor in July 2020. Richard is an ICAEW Chartered Accountant.

IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ has announced 11 internal promotions across its growing Guernsey business.

These promotions, which came into effect on 1 July 2021, include promotions across Guernsey's funds, private wealth, pensions, compliance, corporate and statutory teams, reflecting the strength and depth of the people operating in the Guernsey business.

IQ-EQ is committed to recognising and nurturing local talent and invests significantly in the continuous development of our people through our award-winning Ascent training programme, which caters for all levels and training needs of its 3,400+ people globally.

The Guernsey team promoted are:

• Becky Dean - Senior Officer, Private Wealth

• Cameron Duckworth - Officer, Private Wealth

• Finley Colquhoun -, Officer, Pensions

• Ilze Briggs - Officer, Corporate

• Jason Farrell -, Assistant Manager, Statutory

• Louise McCathie - Manager, Private Wealth

• Maria Guezo - Officer, Private Wealth

• Nic De Lisle - Manager, Compliance

• Seb Lowe - Officer, Private Wealth

• Sharon Wrench - Assistant Manager, Funds

• Steph Vidamour - Assistant Manager, Private Wealth

AHR Private Clients

AHR Private Clients, which is headquartered in Surrey and provides independent financial advice to High & Ultra High Net worth families and individuals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Gifford as Head of Sales.



Gifford joins the business from Nationwide Building Society, where he spent over a decade in senior management positions, most recently as a Regional Director. Over the course of his career, Gifford has led a number of highly successful financial services sales teams, for major organisations including HBoS plc (Bank of Scotland) and Lloyds Banking Group.



The appointment marks the next stage in AHR Private Client's growth journey, since launching in early 2021, and is a further realization of the Group's commitment to growing its headcount and securing £500m AUM within 12 months of trading. The development of the senior management team will also position the business favourably in its ambitions to expand to a team of 50 advisers managing circa £2bn AUM, within three years of launch.



These ambitious growth plans reflect the wider successes of the AHR Group which has embarked on a period of sustained growth.



Roger Gifford, Head of Sales, AHR Private Clients said: "I'm thrilled to be joining AHR at such an exciting time in its evolution. It has been clear from the start of the journey that the ambitious growth plans have been built with the client and adviser at the heart of the decisions - providing a modern, stable and superior experience throughout. Our overall vision and ambition is to enhance and disrupt the UK advice market by offering something fresh and different - I'm so excited to be part of this especially in these unprecedented and challenging times for clients and advisers."

BCS Global Markets

BCS Global Markets, the investment banking services provider of Russia's largest independent broker, has announced the appointment of Inna Kryachko as their new HR Director, based at BCS GM's Moscow headquarters.

As the Director of HR, Kryachko will be responsible for the development of the motivation system and HR automation projects in all the regions where BCS GM is active.

Kryachko brings to BCS GM over 20 years' experience working in the HR departments of major Russian and international companies and over 18 years' experience holding managerial positions. Before joining BCS GM, she spent two years as Deputy HR Director at Rosgeology, where she oversaw compensations, benefits, and organisational development.

Prior to this, between 2016 and 2018, Kryachko headed the Compensation, Benefits, and Organisational Structure Department at VEB and from2014 to 2015, she was responsible for the motivation system and organisational development at Summa. Between 2006 and 2014, Ms. Kryachko worked for Troika Dialog where she led the Compensation, Benefits, and HR Administration Department before being appointed HR Director and overseeing the group's integration into Sberbank.

"We are excited about a professional of Ms. Kryachko's calibre joining our team. We are confident that her expertise and extensive experience with such large financial companies as VEB, Sberbank, and Troika Dialog will help BCS Global Markets increase the efficiency of HR processes and strengthen our company's brand as an employer," say co-CEOs of BCS Global Markets Maxim Safonov and Aleksey Gonus.