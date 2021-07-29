Spanish judge rules 'sufficient indications' for Shakira trial over tax fraud

Pop star Shakira may face trial in Spain for allegedly evading €14.5m in tax.

A judge has ruled that there are ‘sufficient indications' for the Colombian popstar to go to trial, after being accused of six offences by Spanish prosecutors.

After three years of investigations, the judge has concluded that there are "sufficient indications" for the Colombian artist to go to trial for avoiding the payment of €14.5m.

The prosecution has charged Shakira with a total of six tax crimes, which, if convicted, could land her with a jail sentence.

As reported by Euro Weekly News, Isabel Mebarak Ripoll [the singer's real name] stopped paying taxes in Spain during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having an obligation to do so because she has her tax residence here," says the head of the court of the first instance and instruction number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), Marco Jesús Juberías.

The singer maintained from the start of the investigations that, during those years, she was residing in the Bahamas and that she only visited Spain "sporadically". But that thesis has been repeatedly questioned by the tax inspectors, who have investigated her life in Barcelona with former Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué.

"What's important is not so much the residence in the Bahamas, but whether Shakira can be considered a fiscal resident in Spain," reads the report from the defence, which was put together by two professors of financial and tax law.

Shakira, concluded the judge, should have paid €14.5m in personal income tax and corporation tax.