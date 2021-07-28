European funds surpass €20trn net assets for historic first time

Assets held in UCITS and AIFs have exceeded €20trn for the first time ever, according to the latest monthly data from the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA).

Net assets increased by 0.8% to €20.04trn in May, driven by strong sales of equity and multi-asset funds in the month.

Thomas Tilley, senior economist, said: "Net assets of UCITS and AIFs breached the €20 trillion threshold for the first time ever in May, thanks to solid net sales and the strong performance of global stock markets in recent months"

Highlights in the data included: