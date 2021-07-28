European funds surpass €20trn net assets for historic first time

Assets held in UCITS and AIFs have exceeded €20trn for the first time ever, according to the latest monthly data from the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA).
Net assets increased by 0.8% to €20.04trn in May, driven by strong sales of equity and multi-asset funds in the month.
Thomas Tilley, senior economist, said: "Net assets of UCITS and AIFs breached the €20 trillion threshold for the first time ever in May, thanks to solid net sales and the strong performance of global stock markets in recent months"
Net assets of UCITS and AIFs breached the €20 trillion threshold for the first time ever in May."
Highlights in the data included:
- Net sales of UCITS and AIFs totalled €64bn down from €96bn in April 2021.
- UCITS recorded net inflows of €55bn, compared to €97bn in April 2021.
- Long-term UCITS (UCITS excluding money market funds) recorded €64bn of net sales, down from €89bn in April 2021.
- Equity funds recorded net sales of €29bn compared to €48bn in April 2021.
- Bond funds registered net inflows of €15bn down from €20bn in April 2021.
- Multi-asset funds recorded net inflows of €17bn, similar to €17bn in April 2021.
- UCITS money market funds recorded net outflows of €8bn compared to net inflows of €8bn in April 2021.
- AIFs registered net inflows of €8bn, compared to net outflows of €1bn in April 2021.
- The total net assets of UCITS and AIFs increased by 0.8% to €20,040bn.