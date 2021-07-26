St James's Place targets $1m HNW private clients in HK and Singapore

St James's Place Wealth Management (SJP) today launched a new Asia private client offering aimed at those in Hong Kong and Singapore with investable net worth of at least $1m.

It said the move was in line with its strategy to provide an "accessible, high-quality, and advice-driven private client experience to Asia's growing affluent population", it said.

SJP Asia added that "advice and services would be aligned to a clients' long-term financial ambitions and requirements".

While the minimum investable net worth required will initially start at US$1m, "this is expected to increase as client demand continues to grow".



The new private client offering would also benefit from "SJP's distinctive investment management approach" and also "access the group's strong relationships with a curated group of leading tax managers, accountants, expatriation consultants, mortgages/estates and insurance specialists".



SJP Asia further recently partnered with Swiss banking group, Swissquote to provide digital solutions for private clients which will be part of the new package.

Matthew Deeprose, commercial director, SJP Asia, said: "Since launching the SJP brand in Asia in 2015, we have been able to help a significant number of private clients with a broad range of needs. Their feedback has helped us design a service that we believe both meet the needs of a broad range of Private Clients, whilst offering significant value.



With Asia seeing the fastest growing number of millionaires per capita in the world and a strong demand for a transparent multi-generational advice-based approach, we see significant potential for our offering in the market.

He added: "Since we launched this service earlier in 2021, we have already been able to help a number of new and existing clients, as well as receive interest from private bankers and relationship managers to partner in our growth."



Joel Carpenter, divisional director, SJP Asia, said: "This private client proposition represents a logical next step for us in furthering our engagement with high net worth clients. With this move, we will see improved accessibility with a continued emphasis on value for our clients."