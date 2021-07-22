People Moves: RBS Int'l, PGIM, Suntera Global, Walkers, Kleinwort Hambros, LGT Vestra, Multrees, IQ-EQ

RBS International

RBS International has appointed Amelia Phillips as its new Head of Alternatives Client Management & Sales in Luxembourg.

Phillips, who has more than 17 years' experience in the finance industry, will be responsible for leading RBS International's depositary function, accelerating growth and increasing client engagement in the market.

As the face of Alternatives, she will also oversee the transformation of the depositary service, ensuring the successful implementation of new, market-disrupting technologies in the non-traditional securities space.

Prior to starting her new role, Amelia spent five years in a leadership role at competitor, BNY Mellon, where she was responsible for servicing the bank's depositary clients. She has also previously worked with industry bodies such as Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), to drive forward the depositary agenda within the market and shape the future of depositary services.

She said: "The business is becoming an automated, digital, cloud-based provider of depositary services and I'm excited to share these developments and market insights with our clients.

"As well as this, and my desire to drive forward the depositary agenda, I am also looking forward to leading my team and guiding them to become the best version of themselves."



PGIM Fixed Income

PGIM Fixed Income, a global asset manager offering active solutions across all fixed income markets with $919bn in assets under management, has hired Magdalena Polan into the newly created role of principal economist, covering the major emerging market economies in Central Europe and the Middle East, effective immediately and based in London.

Polan joins from Legal & General Investment Management where she was global EM economist since 2016, providing macroeconomic analysis and investment strategy for global emerging markets.

Prior to that she was a senior economist, CEEMEA at Goldman Sachs, having previously worked at the International Monetary Fund as an economist in the strategy and policy review, monetary and capital markets and European departments and her work included reviewing IMF programs and policies for EM economies during the global financial crisis.

Polan is a senior member of PGIM Fixed Income's global macroeconomic research team, which is led by Nathan Sheets, former undersecretary of the US Treasury for international affairs.

Sheets said: "At PGIM Fixed Income we place great value on understanding the macroeconomic factors driving market behaviour, which becomes even more important during such uncertain times. We continue to grow our global macroeconomic research team, ensuring we have insight and coverage for all critical areas.

Having hired our inaugural chief European economist, Katharine Neiss, into our London office last year, we are thrilled to now welcome Magdalena to the team, further expanding our European presence. Her deep expertise with emerging market economics and strategy will be of great value in delivering vital analysis and insight to our investment teams and global clients."

Suntera Global

Suntera Global has named Ryan Taylor as head of funds, to focus on maximising its multi-jurisdictional offering through Jersey to meet fund manager and investor needs.

His appointment comes shortly after Suntera Global was granted a licence by the Jersey Financial Services Commission to provide fund administration services in Jersey, enabling it to support private equity, real estate, venture capital and other alternative fund managers with a full range of administration services.

Before joining Suntera Global, he was a Director of Fund Services in Jersey for the ZEDRA Group.

Paul Mundy, managing director of the Funds Division at Suntera Global, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Ryan to our growing funds team. His experience and expertise will be critical as we look to achieve our ambition to grow our Jersey funds proposition significantly over the coming months, complementing our existing funds capabilities in the Cayman Islands, Bahamas and Isle of Man."

Walkers

Walkers has made a series of promotions to group partner, senior associate and head of Channel Island Listings in its Jersey office.

New Group Partner Tristan Maultby who advises borrowers and lenders on all aspects of real estate financing, including Islamic financing and enforcement matters, has practised in Jersey since 2013, and previously worked in the Banking team at Norton Rose Fulbright in London.

Nigel Weston, who leads the Channel Islands Banking and Finance team, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tristan to the Partnership - he has made a significant impact on our practice since joining us in 2019, and is building an outstanding reputation in the market for the technical quality of his advice, and his high standards of client care."

Ruth Donnellan is becoming Senior Associate in the Jersey Investment Funds and Corporate Practice Group, while Grace Pickering is taking on the role of Head of Channel Islands Listings.

Managing Partner Jonathan Heaney said: "Ruth's promotion reflects her dedication and skill, and the impact she has made in our growing funds and corporate practice. Her promotion is well-earned, and I am very pleased to see her take on more of a leadership role within the group. Similarly, Grace has been doing a tremendous job in growing our Listings practice, and we are delighted to see her progress in our business."

The firm has also announced the promotion of Employment Law specialist Sarah Ash to Group Partner, and of Victoria Tailby to Senior Business Development Manager, in its Guernsey office.

Kleinwort Hambros

Kleinwort Hambros has announced several senior appointments in the UK and Channel Islands (CI Bank) to continue strengthening the execution of the Bank's business and growth strategy.

Christophe Huchet has been appointed group chief risk officer for Kleinwort Hambros, by the Board of Kleinwort Hambros Bank UK, to oversee implementation of the risk function, after four years as CEO of the CI Bank.



He will take up his new role in London by 1st October 2021, pending regulatory approval.



Phil McIlwraith has been appointed CEO of the CI Bank, subject to regulatory approval, to continue developing and growing the CI business with the support of all the local teams. He has been CEO and Group Head of Trust & Fiduciary Services in the Channel Islands for the past three years.



David Bromley, currently group chief risk officer, has been appointed to take over from McIlwraith as CEO and group head of trust & fiduciary services in the Channel Islands.



Kleinwort Hambros CEO, Mouhammed Choukeir, said: "Between them, Christophe, Phil and David bring a wealth of experience at the highest level and will each be instrumental in supporting the growth of our business across the regions. These strategic moves support Kleinwort Hambros in our ambitious plans to be the leading responsible bank for client service and expertise."

LGT Vestra

LGT Vestra, the UK-based wealth management firm has appointed Matthew Wiles to the Investment Research team, to strengthen the sustainable fund selection process.

Wiles joins as Sustainability Funds Analyst from Aberdeen Standard Investments, where he was previously Senior Investment Analyst and manager of the MyFolio Sustainable fund range.

At LGT Vestra, Matthew is responsible for heading up the research of collective strategies dedicated to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable investment. His focus is on sourcing investment ideas within the collectives universe including open-end funds, unit trusts and investment trusts that are aligned to LGT Vestra's sustainable framework.

Ben Snee, LGT Vestra CEO said, "It is encouraging to see that our longstanding commitment to sustainability, both within our business practices and investment philosophy, is attracting such high calibre and enthusiastic individuals.

"With the added level of regulatory compliance we adhere to and our further strengthened sustainable focused investment professionals, we stand poised to provide financial advisers with the tools and guidance to navigate the increasingly 'green' investment sphere."

Multrees Investor Services

Multrees Investor Services, which provides custody, investment administration and technology, has named Glenn Murphy as chief operating officer. Joining from Stonehage Fleming, the multi-family office, where he was the COO, Murphy will replace Jaco Cebula, a spokesperson later confirmed to this publication.

He will report to Multrees' chief executive, Chris Fisher.

IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ continues to drive its private wealth segment in Asia with the appointment of Jerome Kong as associate director in Shanghai.

Joining from a leading Global Business Provider in Shanghai, he has extensive experience developing new business in the Chinese Private Wealth sector. He will work with a range of IQ-EQ's leading ultra-high net-worth clients in Shanghai and Beijing.

In his new role Jerome will be working alongside the wider Asia team to support on the overall commercial strategy development and execution of IQ-EQ's Private Wealth Segment in Asia.

Subscribe to International Investment's free newsletter