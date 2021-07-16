Quilter Investor adds sustainable and impact equity trio to Cirilium range

The funds were added to the five-strong range in response to the recent pullback in growth stocks, which portfolio Paul Craig said created an "excellent opportunity" to allocate to quality- and ESG-focused strategies.

Managed by Abbie Llewellyn-Waters, Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities aims to provide a return net of fees higher than the return of the MSCI AC World index over at least five years. At least 70% of the fund is invested in shares of companies offering the potential for growth while meeting ESG considerations, with up to 30% invested in other assets such as open-ended funds.

The fund has returned 73.7% since its launch in 2018, according to FE fundinfo data.

Launched in May, Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders is co-managed by Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown.

European

It aims to generate long term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of European companies that are aligned with the team's long term sustainable growth themes, such as health and wellbeing, affordable and clean energy and technological advancement.

Regnan Global Equity Impact aims to provide a positive impact by investing in companies with the potential to address the world's major social and environmental challenges, alongside a financial return.

Managed by JOCHM's Tim Crockford, it has returned 13.2% since its October 2020 launch.

The Cirilium range, which is also managed by Hinesh Patel, has also added the Wells Fargo Global Climate Bond fund, which was seeded by Quilter Investors, to the lower risk conservative and balanced portfolios. This fund is a quality-biased bottom-up investment grade credit fund with full SFDR article 8 alignment.

Cirilium portfolio manager Craig explained that the "pullback in growth strategies" seen this year provided "an excellent opportunity to add funds which provide both robust ESG credentials and are nimble enough to identify quality businesses in a challenging environment".

Diversification

"All the managers of these funds are well-known to us and some have proved very successful for Cirilium over the years," he added. "We have been monitoring them for some time and are excited to work closely with all the managers and to see the diversification benefits they bring to the portfolios and for clients.

"We expect all our managers to engage with their underlying portfolio companies, not just the ESG-badged ones.

"But with these funds we believe we have identified great managers that not only take these considerations seriously but have used them to great effect and produced excellent growth.

"They are a great complement to the portfolio as we continue to hunt out the funds that will provide the capital growth potential we seek to achieve for clients."