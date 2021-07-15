Hong Kong's Value Partners names Lam as MD, COO Office

Hong Kong-based Value Partners Group Limited has announced the appointment of Winnie Lam as the Group's Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer's Office effective 15 July 2021.

As Managing Director, COO Office, Lam, pictured below left, is responsible for managing the group's overall operations and back-office functions. She reports directly to the group's Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Investment Officers Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye and Louis So.

Lam - an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the fund management and financial services industry across Asia - recently, she spent 14 years as head of operations, Asia at First Sentier Investors (formerly known as First State Investments), based in Hong Kong.

Before this, she has held various senior positions in fund management companies, investment banks and financial services firms, including Lloyd George Management, J.P. Morgan Securities and American Express.

Value Partners Group's Co-Chairmen and Co-Chief Investment Officers Cheng Hye and So said in a joint statement: "We are delighted to announce Winnie's appointment onto our senior management team. She is well-respected in the industry and brings in decades of experience in leading operations management, as Value Partners seeks to capture new growth opportunities arising from the opening up of China's financial services sector and expansion into different asset classes."

Director

Separately Value Partners said that it has appointed Nikita Ng as Finance Director, effective 5 July 2021. Ng is responsible for leading the finance function of the group. She has broad experience in the industry, with a particular focus in financial reporting, internal control assessment and corporate transactions, combined with strong regulatory knowledge. She was most recently a Financial Controller at Fortress Investment Group & Mount Kellett Capital, a multi-strategy investment firm.

Ms. Icy Wong, the Group's current Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, will be departing the Group in early August to pursue other opportunities.

"We would like to thank Icy for her invaluable contribution and dedicated service at the Group, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors." Cheah and So added. Wong's responsibilities will be taken up by both Lam and Ng.