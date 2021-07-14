ALFI revamp sees new board, new secretary general named

The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) has announce the appointment of its new board of directors and named Miriam Henke as its new Secretary General.

Henke, pictured left, will officially start in this new role tomorrow (15 July 20)21 and will be responsible for the internal organisation & administration of ALFI, reporting directly to Camille Thommes, Director General.

Before joining ALFI, Henke was Head of the Company Secretariat of Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg S.A.

Prior to joining Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg S.A., Henke worked for more than 13 years as Head of the Corporate Office of Clearstream Banking S.A. and in addition temporarily as Head of the Corporate Office of Eurex, concentrating on Corporate Governance and Corporate Secretary matters within the financial sector in Luxembourg, Germany and Switzerland.

A native German speaker, Henke is also fully proficient in English.

She said: "I am very delighted to take up this new role and the opportunity to support ALFI in its ambition to empower investors in their financial journey and to be part of a team shaping the continued transformation of the Luxembourg fund industry.

Executive Committee The new ALFI Executive Committee is formed of:

Chairperson : Corinne Lamesch, Fidelity International

: Corinne Lamesch, Fidelity International Vice-Chairpersons :

: Jean-Marc Goy, Capital International Management Company S.à r.l;

Maria Löwenbrück, Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.

Treasurer : Steven Libby, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société coopérative

: Steven Libby, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Société coopérative Director General: Camille Thommes, ALFI

Corinne Lamesch joined Fidelity International in 2008 and acts as country head of Fidelity's Luxembourg office. She was re-elected as the ALFI Chairperson on 25 June 2021. She has 20 years of experience in the Luxembourg fund industry. She has been committed to ALFI for many years, actively participating in technical committees and working groups and has been on the ALFI board since 2017.

Jean-Marc Goy is Conducting Officer, Senior Counsel and Member of the Board of Capital International Management Company (CIMC), the Luxembourg UCITS management company of Capital Group. Before joining Capital Group, Jean-Marc was working for some 20 years for the Luxembourg Supervisory Authority of the Financial Sector, where he was the Head of the International Affairs Department covering in particular the communication and relations with other Supervisory Authorities from around the globe.

Maria Löwenbrück has been working in the financial industry in Luxembourg for more than 25 years. She joined Union Investment in June 2000 and is currently Member of the Executive Board of Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.

Steven Libby is leading the PwC Asset and Wealth Management team across EMEA. Steven started his career in the US before moving to Luxembourg in 1996. His client base includes some of the largest asset managers and servicers in the world. His experience is diverse, from audit, internal controls and advice to the AWM community, for traditional and alternative asset classes. Steven actively engages on the disruption in the industry - rapid evolution of product solutions, emerging technologies, upskilling of talent - to try and support his clients in this period of change.