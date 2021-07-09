Last chance to enter II Awards 2021

Today is last day for companies and advisers to enter the International Investment Awards 2021 awards, so do take this late window of opportunity to throw your hats in the ring.

It's very straightforward to enter, so do make sure that you are registered.

The II Awards 2021 ceremony is set to be beamed across the world on Thursday 7th October at 3pm.

Gary Robinson, commercial director, International Investment said: "This year has seen another increase in entries for our awards and there is still time for companies and individuals to take part.

"Being shortlisted, highly-commended or winning one of these awards now in its 22nd year is such an accolade and there is also some excellent profile to be gained in taking part in the event."

To enter all of the categories the II Awards 2021 please click here. All awards categories are open for entries until 5pm today Friday July 9, 2021.