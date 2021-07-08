CII gauges member opinion on organisation amid adviser unease

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a membership consultation and engagement initiative, asking members to voice their opinions about their relationship with the body.

Following its most recent board meeting, the CII said the consultation will focus on all aspects of the body's membership offering, particularly how to achieve better recognition of the professionalism of the sector.

It will officially launch in September and will ask members to share their views on their relationship with the CII, along with their relationship with the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and other bodies. These questions will look at how the CII can best support all communities.

The disruption and distancing caused by the pandemic make this a very timely exercise."

In addition, the CII said the consultation will put forward proposals for its learning and assessment and "membership life-long career journey", inviting feedback from all branches within its membership.

The consultation will be completed by the end of next year and the CII will publish the key findings in the first quarter of 2022.

The CII also said it intends to host several informal member events over the summer, in conjunction with its volunteer members institutes and regions, to follow up the conversation from its recent AGM.

During the meeting, which was held on 30 June, CII CEO Sian Fisher (pictured) apologised for any miscommunication caused following its proposals to deregister the PFS. Several motions were also passed during the AGM with the newly launched PFS Solo asking members to vote against a number of proposals.

In response to Fisher's apology, several advisers felt it was insincere. Handford Aitkenhead & Walker Chartered financial planner Alasdair Walker, who launched the Our PFS website ahead of this week's AGM, also a PFS Solo supporter, said: "It wasn't an apology for actions taken but for a misunderstanding. I think it misses the issue."

In regards to the consultation, CII chair Helen Phillips said: "The disruption and distancing caused by the pandemic make this a very timely exercise. I committed at the AGM to consult with members about various issues that were the subject of discussion.

"This consultation will serve as a vehicle to ensure that all views are heard and that the forward vision is fully informed by members insights so that we can best meet our Royal Charter commitments."

Chief executive Fisher added: "Engagement with our members, our customers, the public and all of our stakeholders has always been of great value to the CII. Ahead of the launch of our professional map later this year, we had a planned consultation exercise in development.

"While input to this will remain a key area for focus, we are extending the breadth of the consultation to ensure it covers all aspects of our membership offering and our relationship, as a society of professional members, with the public."

First published by our sister title Professional Adviser