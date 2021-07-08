Trium hires ex-Franklin Templeton multi-asset PM Hayes

Trium Capital has hired multi-asset and alternatives specialist Toby Hayes as a portfolio manager.

Hayes (pictured) has more than 20 years' experience in creating and managing multi-asset and alternative strategies, and was a founding partner at multi-asset boutique Armstrong Investment Managers.

He joins Trium from Fortem Capital, where he was head of multi-asset, and launched and managed the Fortem Capital Alternative Growth fund.

He has a deep well of knowledge in niche areas, such as structural returns, which brings a complementary and collaborative element to our Trium investment team."

Prior to this, Hayes was a multi-asset fund manager for Franklin Templeton, managing several alternative and traditional multi-asset funds. He was also previously a partner at Pacific Investments, developing various derivative based alternative strategies.

Co-head of Trium Capital Donald Pepper said Hayes "possesses unparalleled experience in delivering consistent but uncorrelated alternative returns to investors and navigating clients through acute volatility events".

"He has a deep well of knowledge in niche areas, such as structural returns, which brings a complementary and collaborative element to our Trium investment team," he added.

Hayes said he will be able to "leverage Trium's established infrastructure and distribution", as well as the "resources and entrepreneurial spirit to allow portfolio managers to scale proven strategies".

"Asset classes have been pushed to stratospheric valuations by central bank intervention, and investors can no longer be confident that traditional defensive asset classes will offer sufficient protection," he added.

"As correlations between bonds and equities rise, and an inflationary regime looms, it is more important than ever to offer true uncorrelated strategies that are immune from traditional capital markets risk."

First published by our sister title Investment Week