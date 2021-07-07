Nordea AM launches dark green ESG strategy

Nordea Asset Management has launched a new fund for investors that want to make an impact both on the climate and society.

The new Global Climate and Social Impact Strategy is a thematic global equity product managed by the ESG thematic boutique behind the Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment Fund (GCLIMEF).

The managers will invest in businesses that provide meaningful solutions to address pressing social and environmental needs. The product has been designed for investors looking for solutions that bring together both the social and environmental dimensions of sustainability and is classified Article 9 under SFDR.

Thomas Sørensen (pictured), co-manager of Nordea's Global Climate and Social Impact strategy, said: "The climate crisis is an issue demanding our attention, yet there is also a fundamental need to address the social issues facing society today. Companies that offer solutions to these problems represent a compelling proposition for investors.

"New consumers care not only about what the products are made of, but how they are made. That is why we look for companies that marry purpose and profits."

The strategy is a global fundamental bottom-up solution built on a ESG research platform where impact analysis is fully integrated. Portfolio managers will also collaborate closely with Nordea AM's dedicated Responsible Investments team, to create value through engagement with the invested companies.

The strategy is available in the UK at a fee of 0.75%.

First published by our sister title Investment Week