Advisers urged to focus on II Awards 2021

International Financial Advisers have the chance to be recognised for commitment to client service at this year's International Investment Awards 2021 - with The Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard - firmly in the spotlight.

The countdown to the International Investment Awards 2021 is nearing its end with just over two days left to enter, but advisers still have the chance to throw their hat in the ring and enter this category which is one of two adviser awards with regional winners also honoured at the awards ceremony.

The II Awards 2021 ceremony is et to be beamed across the world on Thursday 7th Octpber at 3pm, with the Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) award -- sponsored by Hansard - is one of the most keenly contested.

Gary Robinson, Commercial Director, International Investment said: "This year has seen another increase in entries for our awards and there is still time for companies and individuals to take part.

"Being shortlisted, highly-commended or winning one of these awards now in its 22nd year is such an accolade and there is also some excellent profile to be gained in taking part in the event."

To enter all of the categories the II Awards 2021 please click here. All awards categories are open for entries until 5pm Friday July 9, 2021.

The 2020 regional winners for Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard are:

Aiva - Latin America

Abacus - Middle East

deVere Group - Europe and Australasia

Holborn Assets - Africa and Asia

Partners Wealth Management - UK

The 2020 overall winner Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) - sponsored by Hansard

Winner - Holborn Assets

Highly Commended - deVere Group

Click on the video below to view Holborn Assets Robert Parker accept the 2020 Excellence in Client Service (Advisers) award - sponsored by Hansard - among what was a record haul for the firm last year.